How to decide how to vote
We are now 19 days until we vote. Do you know who to vote for? Here is a way you can decide.
John 19:13-15 says, “Then little children were brought to Him (Jesus), that He might put His hands on them and pray, but the disciples rebuked them, but Jesus said, let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them, for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”
And He laid His hands on them and departed from there. This raises a question.
Check the candidate as to their stand on abortion. If they believe in abortion, how can their be children? If they are pro-life, there will be many babies. Does Jesus rule over your life or does Satan rule? Who do you allow to rule your life?
Always remember who is in charge of your life. These thoughts will guide you as you vote.
John Wilson
Archbold
After conception
Did you know that after conception?:
• in 18 days a baby’s heart begins to beat?
• in 43 days the brain coordinates movement?
• in seven weeks a baby can hiccup?
• in eight weeks organs can function?
• in nine weeks a baby has permanent, individual fingerprints?
• in 10 weeks a baby can feel pain?
• in 12 weeks a baby can smile, suck its thumb and make a fist?
The most precious gift of all — thee unborn. Any textbooks will confirm what every doctor knows: life begins at conception. Let them be born. They are the future of our America.
Barbara Hancock
Ney
God is watching
President Biden recently mentioned “Armageddon” from Revelation 16:16 (KJV): “And he (an angel sent by God) gathered them (selected nations) together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.”
The word “Armageddon” is Greek for the Hebrew “Har-Meggadon,” which in English is “Mt. Megiddo.” “Meggido” (which means “rendezvous”) is a city on Mt. Megiddo in Israel’s province of Samaria located about 400 miles southwest of the Euphrates River between Nazareth (Christ’s boyhood home and Jerusalem, Judea (historic capitol of the Jews), so Christ had to walk or ride from Galilee through Samaria (over 50 miles) to travel to Jerusalem.
Two-thousand years ago Jerusalem’s rulers frowned on the “Samaritans” because the Assyrians (descendants of Noah’s grandson “Ashur”) attacked Jerusalem after the reign of King Manasseh and son Amon (698-643 B.C.; II Kings 21) who abandoned the laws of Moses (verse 9) which caused God to allow the Assyrians to attack after Josiah replaced Mannasseh-Amon as king (643-622 B.C.).
Josiah “did that which was right in the sight of the Lord (Jehovah)” (II Kings 22:2) and placed the law of Moses (e.g. Ten Commandments) into governing again. But the Pharoah of Egypt attacked the Assyrians who were coming down the Euphrates River (II Kings 23:29) toward Samaria to attack Jerusalem and Egypt. King Josiah went north from Jerusalem to Samaria, but Josiah attacked Pharoah’s army (by mistake?) and got killed at Megiddo, but some of the Assyrians stayed in Samaria, thus confusing Jewish law. Thus in John 4:33 Jesus said to a Samaritan woman that “salvation is of the Jews.”
Revelation 16:12 says the Earth will bring armies to west of the Euphrates River. Megiddo is west, a few miles south of Nazareth. When God the Father gives the orders (neither Jesus or the angels know when, Matthew 24:36), Jesus will return to Earth. Mt. Megiddo overlooks a great plain of square miles enough for armies and equipment.
Will “UN-Manassah” say armies carrying red flags are for gun control? Will “Josiah” Biden order the Ten Commandments of Moses posted in schools? (Number 5 is “thou shalt not kill.”)
Jesus bringing New Jerusalem knows where the rendezvous is located. Jehovah-God is watching the sins of UN-Manasseh and the whole world (II Kings 24:3).
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Important election issues
Abortion and abortion rights are important election issues. Either the woman, her doctor and her family have the right to make decisions regarding her pregnancy regardless of rape, incest, being 10 years old or pandering politicians. Who do you trust?
Liberals are often referred to as “baby killers” by right-wing zealots. Democrats have been labeled baby killers by backslidden preachers and politicians lusting for power. What is the typical response from Democrats? Forbearance, because in time accusers will become convicted and silent or, perhaps, convicted as conspiracy entrepreneur Alex Jones was recently, a person JD Vance once characterized as “a reliable source of information.” Jones and Vance are convicted by their own mouths.
Nothing is more precious in the world than a child. Seriously, do you personally know anyone who believes otherwise? Can you be honest enough with yourself to admit that you personally don’t know a single person who advocates for abortion? But you may know several abortion rights advocates. Understand there is a huge difference. Pro-choice means the right of a pregnant woman to make her best private, personal decision rather than politicians criminalizing her for doing so.
Statehouse Republicans have the most anti-choice legislation ever seen in House Bill 598, teed up for passage after this fall’s election when they expect full Republican control of the Ohio Supreme Court. Like the present law it criminalizes abortion even in cases of rape and incest, making no exception because of age.
But additionally, HB 598 will end in vitro fertilization in Ohio by defining personhood at fertilization, thereby denying children to those who can only conceive by that method. Right-wing extremism produced this moral aberration, however, fearful of backlash from an informed electorate, politicians are withholding passage until after the election expecting to pack the Oho Supreme Court with the three Republican toadies presently running for that court.
Bottom line, do you trust a woman following her own individual religious, health and deeply personal convictions about her own pregnancy or career politicians pandering to extremist constituencies?
Ohio Republican politicians illegally gerrymandered Ohio voting districts. Some have taken a $60 million bribe from First Energy, made it easy for 18-year-olds to buy assault rifles, criminalize raped women for having an abortion while assuring believers of their Christian virtues. If you believe God places pregnancy in the hands of the woman, her doctor and her family, vote accordingly.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.