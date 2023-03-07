larry elder photo

Last week, we discussed a recent CNN Saturday Michael Smerconish show, where the host attacked Fox News for supposedly promoting former President Donald Trump’s “false conspiracy theory” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” Fox hosts, argued Smerconish based on court filings in a defamation lawsuit filed against the network, “knew” what CNN referred to as the “Big Lie” was false yet, for ratings and to prevent viewer defections, promoted it anyway.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments