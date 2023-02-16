jacob sullum photo

A widely cited list of Twitter users who were described as "Russian bots" included "a bunch of legitimate right-leaning accounts," according to an internal 2018 email from Yoel Roth, then the social media platform's "trust & safety" chief. Roth thought the list, compiled by the Alliance for Securing Democracy, was "bulls--t" but never said so publicly, apparently because of pushback from other Twitter employees.

