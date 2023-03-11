jacob sullum photo

During his 2022 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden promised he would “keep doing everything in my power” to eliminate “ghost guns you can buy online and assemble at home.” But Biden actually tried to do something that was not in his power: He purported to ban that previously legal business by administrative decree, provoking a preliminary injunction that was expanded last week.

