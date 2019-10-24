Ohio traffic deaths
Last year, Ohio saw a dip in the number of traffic deaths. But the improvement was short-lived. The number of traffic deaths so far this year is approximately 20 more than at this time last year, at 880, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
While the Ohio Department of Transportation has tried to do its part, the effort has its limitations. It has $158 million to spend on safety measures this year, and some of that goes toward putting up digital signs meant to provoke thought and conversation. This year’s have included “You’re not a pumpkin, don’t drive smashed,” ‘’Drive egg-cellent somebunny needs you” and “Camp in Ohio state parks not the left lane.”
But the bottom line is neither the OSHP or ODOT can control the decisions made by drivers.
This year, 33 percent have been killed by not wearing seatbelts, while 32 percent were killed by speeding, ODOT spokesman, Matt Bruning said. He also says almost 50 percent of deaths were when drivers went off the road and 27 percent occurred at intersections.
“All the things we do go out the window if the driver decides ‘I’m going to go faster than the speed limit,’ or if the driver decides ‘I’m going to drive impaired’ or they decide ‘I’m going to look at my cell phone instead of looking at the road,” Bruning told a reporter for WBNS. “All the safety measures ODOT puts in place mean nothing at that point.”
Not a dime budgeted for ODOT can make a driver do the right thing. WE are in the driver’s seat when it comes to decisions that keep us -and maybe others on the road — safer.
The Marietta Times
Syria ceasefire
As if betraying the Kurds once wasn’t enough, Donald Trump went back for more, dispatching Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to craft a sham ceasefire between invading Turkey and besieged Kurds in northern Syria. It was a face-saving measure cobbled together in the face of fierce bipartisan criticism of Trump for giving Turkish President Recep Erdogan the green light to attack Kurdish fighters.
The new deal gave Turkey everything it wanted: control of the border and Kurds running for their lives. Their ultimate destination after fighting at America’s side to help kill, imprison and evict ISIS? The American president could not care less, because he cheers taking “control of the oil in the Middle East.”
It’s foreign policy driven not by any fealty to American values, but by mercenary selfishness sprinkled with a hint of odious appreciation for autocrats.
Trump praises bloodthirsty Erdogan, “a hell of a leader,” endorsing his “clean out” of former Kurdish enclaves.
So low has the nation sunk on the world stage, the admiral who oversaw the Seal Team Six mission that took out Osama Bin Laden was moved to publicly denounce the nation’s commander in chief.
In a New York Times op-ed, William H. McRaven wrote of fellow men and women who proudly wore the uniform: “They have seen our leaders stand beside despots and strongmen, preferring their government narrative to our own. They have seen us abandon our allies and have heard the shouts of betrayal from the battlefield.”
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
New York Daily News
