What is credible? ...
While the legal challenges being posed by President Trump do not appear to have much chance of changing the outcome, this election — coupled with the last four years — does raise a lot of questions about what to believe.
It should not surprise Trump’s detractors that we have arrived at this point. For a variety of reasons, he has been subjected to a barrage of criticism which seems to know no bounds. The Russian “collusion” case — which didn’t appear to prove much of anything against Trump — was only one of many assertions that were amplified by those only too happy to make the case for his defeat.
Having observed the intense hatred for the president during the past four years, is it really surprising for some to think that his biggest opponents would stop at nothing to help defeat him?
Perhaps, the vote fraud allegations are completely baseless and any such incidents were isolated and inconsequential to the outcome. For the sake of United States election integrity, we hope that’s the case. But when the divisions in our country have become so strong and some viewpoints are being shoved aside as if they aren’t even worthy of First Amendment protections, it’s no wonder that some Americans don’t know what to believe about this and so much else.
