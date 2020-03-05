Have you ever been asked, “What is your why?”
The book “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action,” by Simon Sinek (2009), provides practical information about why a “Why” is so vital to a successful person, group or business.
Sinek defined “Why” as the purpose, cause, or belief that drives every one of us. He said whether you are an entrepreneur, an employee, a leader of a team, or are looking to find clarity on your next move, your “Why” is the one constant that will guide you toward fulfillment in your life.
A major role of any leader, but especially a school administrator, is to rekindle our teachers’ passion and make them remember the reason they became educators in the first place — in other words — remind them of their “Why.” In preparation for this article, I asked several of our teachers to tell me about their “Whys.”
When asked to describe her “Why,” Ayersville’s Spanish teacher, Ashlea Gonzalez said, “I would have to say that I feel personally compelled as an educator of world languages to share my passion for the language and cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with my students so that they may learn to see their world from multiple viewpoints and realize that there is so much more that we have in common with each other as human beings than what sets us apart from one another.” Ms. Gonzalez’s “Why” is her students.
“I grew up in the town of Ayersville,” explained kindergarten teacher Kelsey Wolfrum. “My teachers believed in me and inspired me to give back to the community. I am here to inspire future generations of Pilots to reach their full potential. Every child deserves to have someone who can see their greatness.” Mrs. Wolfrum’s “Why” is her students.
Sarah Sehlmeyer, one of Ayersville’s science teachers, said her “Why” is “our kids. They deserve the best opportunities and experiences. I am proud when students are successful inside and outside of the classroom. Their successes are my successes no matter how big or small.” Mrs. Sehlmeyer’s “Why” is her students.
The teachers in my building know that I am a data fanatic. If any one of them comes to me with a celebration or concern, they know I will ask for data to support their claim. The data won’t lie. Throughout Ayersville, I asked elementary teachers, middle school teachers, and high school teachers to describe why they do what they do each day. Every single one of them responded exactly like Ms. Gonzalez, Mrs. Sehlmeyer, and Mrs. Wolfrum: their students.
If you asked 100 teachers in any school district about their “Why,” I am willing to bet that all of them would respond that their “Whys” are their students. 100%. The numbers won’t lie.
You may be aware of the 0.75% income tax levy in support of Ayersville Local Schools that is being placed on the March 17 ballot. The repercussions the district will face if this levy does not pass will be devastating: teachers will lose their jobs, programs will be cut, and students’ opportunities will suffer.
In times like these, it is important to remember the reasons we support our local schools: our district humbly asks for your support so that we may continue to take care of our Why!
(Beth Hench is the elementary school principal at Ayersville Local Schools).
