Christmas looks different this year. For many holiday parties were replaced by evening drives to look at the lights. From Defiance to Jackson, Mich., from Hicksville to the Toledo Zoo people were taking drives to see the lights.
Folks that are often minimalist in their decorating seem to have added a few more lights this year. Even in our home we added a new tree with LED lights that are bright enough it may confuse planes flying over our house.
There is something about light, especially light in the darkness. This year on Monday — the longest night of the year if you were in the right place — you saw “The Christmas Star” in the night sky. Jupiter and Saturn, the two largest planets in the solar system are coming closer together than they have been since the Middle Ages, and it’s happening just in time for Christmas, hence the nickname of the “Christmas Star.”
While it’s not an actual star, the two planets will certainly make a bright splash in the night sky. Light shining in the darkness brings hope. Light shining in the darkness reminds us that we are not alone in the darkness of the world.
Christian scripture tells us that shepherds and wise men followed that star to the manger in Bethlehem where they found the Christ Child, wrapped in bands of cloth.
In the 8th Chapter of John’s Gospel, Jesus says, “I am the light of the world.” There is something special about light, as we have found this year, especially the lights of Christmas.
Those twinkling lights that cause us to “ooh and ah” as we drive around and look. The peace of sitting in a dark room with just the light of your tree brings a sense of normalcy and peace to a world that doesn’t feel very normal or very peaceful this year. Those candles on the Advent wreath that we lit each Sunday to remind us again that the darkness does not win because light is growing.
It’s funny isn’t it, that no matter how dark a room is the smallest light shines? No matter how dark a night becomes, the faint glow of a porch light in the distance gives a traveler hope. Shoot, we all have heard the commercials, “We’ll leave the light on for ya.” There is something welcoming about light in the midst of the darkness.
Dear friends, make no mistake, this has been a very difficult year. Our lives have been thrown into chaos. Many have been scrambling to make sure that life goes on. From classrooms to workplaces, from the post office to ICU wards, from churches to first responders, from grocery stores to restaurants, from government officials to truck drivers we have all had to fight through the darkness and confusion that has been 2020.
On this Christmas I invite you to look back through this dark year and ask yourself where have you seen your little glimmer of light?
Scripture again tells us that “Light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not overcome it.” May the light of the Christ child continue to light our way. May we gather at the manger, bathed in the light of God’s amazing grace. May we go from that manger into our own world, carrying a bit of that light with us.
Many of us remember that old Sunday School song, “This little light of mine ... I’m gonna let it shine.” It is my hope that the light of Christmas warms your heart this Christmas, and that you don’t hide your own light, it may be the hope that another so desperately needs. Merry Christmas!
(Dave Brobston is pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in downtown Defiance.)
