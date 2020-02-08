My friend Skip had it all. The youngest corporate vice president in his companies history. Fast tracking up the ladder of success. CFO — CEO, the possibilities were endless. He had a plan, work hard, climb the ladder, make enough to retire early, then sail off — travel the world — and enjoy all of the rewards for the hard work that he had put in. He was a 3-handicap golfer and was going to play all of the top courses he could.
He was my friend, my church council president. We golfed together, our families vacationed together, we went to lunch every week. He was the nerdiest and smartest guy I’ve ever known and he would destroy us every year in fantasy football because Skip was into analytics before any of us knew what it was.
At 47 he decided he wanted to live for a long time after retirement to enjoy his success. He went Keto before Keto was a thing — “No bread, no sugars, no carbs,” he would say after a round of golf when we were deciding where to eat. He was walking every morning, he was proud that he walked at least three miles every morning for over 400 days. He had lost about 40 pounds. He was doing it all right.
When he was 48 he developed discomfort in his shoulder that wouldn’t go away. He tried the chiropractor, massage, physical therapy. For three months the pain just wouldn’t stop. He finally went to find out what was really going on. I will remember that day for the rest of my life. He walked into my office, his eyes filled with tears and he dropped a bomb. “I have lymphoma.” In the blink of an eye everything changed. We cried, we prayed, we hoped. Skip fought with every thing he had. In the end, on March 10, 2005 my dear friend died.
About a month before his death he walked into church on a Sunday morning and asked me if he could have a moment of the congregations time. When he stood to speak that morning you could tell his body and his heart were breaking, but he spoke with passion. What he said was simple, straight to the point and powerful.
He looked around the room and said, “I love you, I thank you for your prayers and support during these last months but I am tired.” Then he took a deep breath and went on. “I had it all planned, work hard, save money, climb the ladder — play the game. I had plans, but those plans are ending. Don’t be like me. Don’t wait, please don’t wait. Live now. Don’t put things off that you want to do, don’t push things off that you want to say. Tell people you love that you love them every day. Don’t wait until tomorrow, because tomorrow may not ever arrive.”
Skip was 49 when he died, he never did get to enjoy that golf and those trips.
Just recently the country woke up to news that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were taken far too young in a helicopter crash. The sports world all echoed Skips thoughts from 15 years ago, “Live every day, tell people that you love them.”
May of us remember Jim Valvano’s words from his famous “Don’t Ever Give Up” speech on ESPN in 1992 as he was battling cancer. His amazing words that moved a nation, “To me there are three things everyone should do every day. Number one is laugh. Number two is think — spend some time in thought. Number three, you should have your emotions move you to tears. If you laugh, think and cry, that’s a heck of a day.”
1992, 2005, 2020 — there seems to be a consistent message doesn’t there? Live! Live each and every day! Live like there is no tomorrow. May your day today be touched with laughter, thought, and tears. Live!
(Dave Brobston is pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance, and chaplain for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance Police Department.)
