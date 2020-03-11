Hi, my name is Dave and I have Complex PTSI. You may have heard it described as Post Dramatic Stress Disorder, I prefer the word Injury because what has happened to my mental health is a response to things that have happened to me in my life, from childhood on. You may not know me, but my guess is you know my Service Dog, Guinness.
Thirty years ago I woke up with some of the worst pain I had ever experienced. Kidney Stones! My first thought was that I was dying or wished I could. So I woke my wife up and said, “I need to get to the emergency room — now.”
Twenty years ago I was playing in an adult soccer league and was taken out on a play in front of goal. My tibia in my right leg shattered and the pain was unbearable. The team was full of ER nurses, cops, firefighters and medics. Their first words to me were, “Your leg is broken, we are going to get you to the emergency room — now.”
Fifteen years ago in a period of three months I experienced a line-of-duty death of a close friend who was 39, the suicide of a 22-year-old in my parish, and the death of a dear friend and president of my church council from lymphoma at 49. Trauma was all around me; I was drowning. People encouraged, begged and pleaded for me to talk to someone.
My response was, “I’m fine — leave me alone.” I had a plan in place to take my own life, that’s how deep I was in the darkness. Finally, I had to make a choice to get help or to die. The choice to get help saved my life.
Fifteen years ago, make no mistake I was injured. PTSI is an injury like no other, it is invisible. That wound was far more painful than the pain of a broken leg or kidney stones, yet I didn’t seek help. Why? The mark of disgrace, the stigma. Y’all, it’s time to break the stigma.
We have a health crisis and it’s not the coronavirus that everyone wants to talk about. We have a mental health crisis that nobody wants to talk about. Why is it that we are quick to get to the doctor if we run a temp or have a cough, we rush to the ER if we sprain or break something, but when it comes to our mental well being we don’t? It’s the stigma.
That stigma is killing more people than Covid19. A mental health crisis that has led to a suicide crisis in our nation, our state, and yes, in our own community.
We are blessed with organizations like NAMI and One Step at a Time. We have gifted therapists and mental health experts in our area. However, there is still a stigma that surrounds mental health. I know because I am often one of the people that gets called when someone in our county takes their own life. I am not a first responder, I along with the coroner staff are the last responders.
As the senior chaplain for the sheriff’s office and the police department I need to add that our dispatchers, firefighters and law enforcement officers aren’t immune, there is no mask to keep them safe from this crisis.
The numbers of firefighters and police officers that have taken their own lives is greater than those killed in the line of duty and the numbers of suicides is growing every year.
We are blessed here with a sheriff and chief of police and various fire chiefs that are open and encouraging of their folks talking to someone about the stresses of what they see and what they do.
So, what about you? Are you ready to break the stigma? Let’s have the conversation to get through the storm that may be raging in your life. If the situation is urgent call the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
You can also text HOME to 741741.
Call 911.
If your situation isn’t at crisis stage you can use your phone to look for a local therapist, then call to make an appointment. Reach out to family and friends. You are not alone. Please help to #BREAKTHESTIGMA.
(Dave Brobston is pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance, and chaplain for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance Police Department.)
