In recent news, there has been coverage of the Mississippi Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. This case is a result of an ongoing battle regarding the constitutionality of a Mississippi law, passed in 2018, that would prevent abortions after 15 weeks of gestation.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed an appeal from the Jackson Women’s Health Organization on whether a fetus at a gestational age of 15 weeks would be viable, forcing the state of Mississippi to appeal this case further sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court for evidence review.
The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case is significant because it can be used in comparison to the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that states, “A women has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion without state interference within the first trimester of her pregnancy.”
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the closest we have come to overturning Roe v. Wade and it provides a monumental opening to preserving the life of children from conception.
At the Supreme Court level, we have one of the most conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh, that we have seen in years and there is hope that this case could be the vehicle that allows them to overturn nearly 50 years of abortions in our country. Their decision has yet to come. All oral arguments have been heard and a ruling is expected this summer of 2022.
As a devout Christian practicing the Catholic faith, it is crucial to defend life from the moment of conception. It is our responsibility to make sure everyone has the right to life.
Since I have been a state legislator, the Ohio General Assembly has made important strides to preserving the right to human life. In 2019, Senate Bill 23, also known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” was passed and signed into law by the governor.
The “Heartbeat Bill,” sponsored by State Sen. Kristina Roegner R-Hudson, would prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected and physicians who violate this law will be found guilty of a 5th degree felony. It was one of my proudest days as a legislator to vote in favor of this bill.
Currently, a federal injunction prevents this bill from becoming effective into the Ohio Revised Code because it is also said to have challenged the constitutionality of a viable life.
However, this has not stopped the Ohio General Assembly. Just this past week, I voted in favor of Senate Bill 157, the “Born Alive Protection Act,” sponsored by State Sens. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, and Terry Johnson, R-McDermott. This legislation will protect the lives of children that are born after a botched abortion.
Last year, there were more than 100 botched abortions in the state of Ohio. Under Senate Bill 157, a physician who performs or attempts an abortion in which a child is born alive must immediately provide life-saving care. Additionally, the physician can be sued for being guilty of abortion manslaughter if they do not attempt to save the child’s life.
Many lives could be saved because of legislation Ohio is moving forward, and we must continue to protect the lives of unborn children here in our state. With Christmas approaching, I am reminded of the birth of our Lord and Savior.
Dec. 25 is a day to celebrate his birth, and that is what I intend to do, but I want to also celebrate the lives of children that are being born every day. So it is my prayer that the U.S. Supreme Court does the right thing and overturns Roe v. Wade and gives the unborn a chance to live. Then we can all celebrate not only the birth of our Lord, but the birth of every child.
(Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance represents Ohio’s 82nd House District in the Ohio General Assembly, representing constituents in Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.)
