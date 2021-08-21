For far too long, Ohioans have felt that they have lost a say in the way our country is being run. They are tired of seeing more and more government overreach interfere with their daily business and livelihoods.
This feeling has led to a nationwide movement calling for a Convention of States, as outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution.
If passed, this action would put Ohio on a list with 15 other states who have already passed resolutions to reign in the federal government and take back the peoples voice in major amendments and decisions.
I value our Constitution and greatly respect our Founders, and truly believe the Constitution is a living, breathing document that is designed to be amended with the modernization of our world. Article V of the Constitution presents us with a framework for the people of our country to have the power to interact with our Constitution.
The Convention of States Project (COS) is the perfect opportunity to come together and to restore faith in our federal government by clarifying the original meaning of certain constitutional phrases through constitutional amendments and effectively overturning Supreme Court precedents that have preyed on the uncertainties of our Constitution.
A COS is outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Article V provides two ways in which constitutional amendments may be proposed 1.) Congress may propose them, which requires two-thirds majority of both chambers, or, 2.) Congress may call a COS, which requires the support of two-thirds of the 50 states (34 of the total). Regardless of which way an amendment is proposed, they must be ratified with three-fourths of the states (38 states).
The process for a COS is as such:
• a call for a Convention of States within the same subject matter must be passed by resolution in two-thirds of the states (34 states).
• once 34 states have done so, a Convention will be called by Congress in which all 50 states send a delegation. Each state delegation receives one vote on each proposition of the Convention.
• at the Convention, proposed amendments within the outlined subject matter require a simple majority of states to be accepted.
• the accepted amendments must then be ratified by the legislatures in three-fourths of the states (38 states).
At the beginning of this year, I sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 3, which urges the United States Congress to propose a term limit amendment to our Constitution. I decided, however, to broaden the scope of this concept and introduce House Joint Resolution (HJR) 1, alongside State Rep. Riordan McClain, R-Upper Sandusky, which would call for a Convention of States.
HJR 1 encompasses three main issues that will help facilitate a conversation in Ohio, 1.) limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, 2.) support a balanced budget and 3.) establish term limits for federal legislators. If passed in Ohio, this resolution will encourage more states around the country to join the effort of reigning in the federal government and giving power back to the states.
It is my duty, as your legislator, to serve my constituents and do everything I can to better our community and our state. I appreciate all of the phone calls and emails sent to my office with your support for this resolution.
The COS Project is a step in the right direction towards lifting the voices of Ohioans and will restore our people’s faith in our country and our Constitution. Our Founders embedded Article V into the Constitution as a tool to enable the American people to hold their government accountable, and it is time that we utilize this tool.
(Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance represents Ohio’s 82nd House District composed of Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.