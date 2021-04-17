Three weeks ago, the Ohio General Assembly was successful in overriding Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22. I was proud to vote yes on the veto override and send a clear message that I want my constituents to be heard during a state health emergency. I would like to take some time to discuss this bill and what it means for our community and state.
For over a year now, the executive branch has exercised unchecked power in statewide orders and mandates. Although these actions are well-intentioned, they have devastated small businesses and impacted the livelihoods of millions of Ohioans. I believe our community deserves better and the legislative and executive branches should work together to find solutions that promote public health and safety while protecting the freedoms of Ohioans.
State legislators are Ohioans’ direct line to government, and its our duty to represent the voices of our constituents.
For far too long, the legislature and our constituents did not have a seat at the table when making important decisions about the health and safety of our state. Common-sense checks and balances are vital to the function of our government and a healthy democracy.
Senate Bill 22 goes into effect on June 23, and establishes legislative oversight on orders issued by any department under the administration in response to public health emergencies. These orders may be extended or rescinded by the General Assembly through a concurrent resolution.
For example, once this bill is effective, the General Assembly will be able to rescind any health orders or rules immediately on day 1 of their issuance if they see fit.
The General Assembly will be able to rescind a “state of emergency” after 30 days of issuance or if they allow it to continue, it will sunset after 90 days.In this situation, the General Assembly has the additional option to extend a “state of emergency” in up to 60-day intervals.
The legislation also requires the governor and Ohio Department of Health to report to the president of the Senate and speaker of the House any actions taken in response to the emergency.
The legislation does not prevent the governor from quickly taking action or issuing health orders during a state crisis. It simply gives the General Assembly the ability to effectively deliberate orders and mandates through a transparent committee process and hear from subject-matter experts regarding the important issues at hand.
Ohioans are resilient and continue to persevere during the course of the pandemic. Our state will now join the majority of states that have similar laws on the books for statewide emergency orders.
Even though Senate Bill 22 is long overdue, we can give our community and state the peace of mind knowing that they will be included in the conversation moving forward.
No one branch of government should ever have this much power again. God forbid we ever experience anything like this again, but if we do the people of Ohio will from this point forward have a voice in the conversation. The will of the people will no longer be ignored.
(Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance represents the 82nd District in the Ohio House of Representatives.)
