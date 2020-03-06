In January, national news reports indicated that “tens of thousands” or even up to 100,000 people attended the 45th annual March for Life rally in Washington D.C.; perhaps one of the largest figures since its 2013 event where an estimated 650,000 attended. President Trump became the first sitting President to appear and speak at the event as the pro-life movement has gained momentum in recent years.
I was honored to speak at the Defiance March for Life event on Jan. 22 and see firsthand the support from our local community. To date, nine states including Ohio have passed bills to prevent the rising number of unborn child deaths caused by abortions.
The 133rd General Assembly of Ohio voted in support of Senate Bill 23, otherwise known as the Heartbeat Bill. Senate Bill 23 will prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and physicians who violate this law will be found guilty of a 5th degree felony.
This bill also provides that a physician is not in violation of the law if that physician performs a medical procedure designed or intended to prevent the death or irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of a pregnant woman. Governor Mike DeWine signed it on April 11, 2019 making Ohio the third of six states last year, along with Kentucky and Mississippi, to pass legislation banning abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
In addition to the Heartbeat Bill, the 132nd General Assembly of Ohio passed House Bill 214 that prohibits abortions on unborn children who have or may have Down Syndrome. The legislation, also known as “The Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act,” prohibits anyone from performing or inducing an abortion if that person has knowledge that the diagnosis or test result indicating Down Syndrome in an unborn child is the reason for seeking the abortion.
Gov. John Kasich signed House Bill 214 on Dec. 22, 2017. As someone who is pro-life to the fullest and wanting to make these bills a reality, I threw my support behind Senate Bill 23 and House Bill 214 early on in the legislative process.
While these critical pro-life bills did pass through Ohio’s legislative process, they are facing another hurdle. These bills were set to go into effect 90 days after being filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, but have been blocked by federal judges due to the fact that they challenge the Roe v Wade decision from 1973. Currently these cases are being heard at the district court level in the early stages.
I know that the State of Ohio will continue to defend the laws passed by the General Assembly and am hopeful that these bills serve as the catalyst for overturning the Roe v Wade decision.
As a child, I knew my mother was adopted, and even though I never met my biological grandmother, I thank God that she chose life. The two general assemblies that I have been a part of have expanded financial commitment to resources for adoptive services throughout the state.
For me, being pro-life means life begins at conception and continues through natural death. I will continue to watch this issue closely and keep standing up to support life, as we must protect the human right to life across Ohio and throughout our nation.
(Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance represents Ohio’s 82nd House District in the Ohio General Assembly. The district includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.