Ohio and America are facing a global pandemic, and as your State Representative, I want to make sure everyone is taking this public health crisis as seriously as possible.
This is not the first time our community and our country has faced a challenge and it will not be the last. Each time, we have come together as Ohioans and Americans and met the challenge before us and this time will be no different.
The full impact of this virus is not fully known. What is known is that this is a rapidly-evolving health crisis that changes by the hour.
We already have a few dozen confirmed cases in Ohio, a figure expected to grow. While there are no confirmed cases in the 82nd House District, these numbers are ever-changing and we need to actively be working together to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The CDC, the Ohio Department of Health and our leaders have provided us a consensus on common sense, everyday steps we can all take to contribute to the cause of prevention and slowing the spread of the virus.
Here is what the experts are saying:
• Wash your hands frequently, especially after being in public places. Washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds works. Hand sanitizer is also an option, provided it contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• If you or your child is sick, stay at home, unless medical care is needed. When you cough or sneeze, do so in your arm or shoulder, or use a tissue.
• Avoid crowded places.
• Make a habit of not touching your face. Disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Here are some of the things being done already in Ohio to keep Ohioans informed and help mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus:
• Website: The Ohio Department of Health has set up a website – coronavirus.ohio.gov – to serve as a one-stop shop for information regarding this issue.
• Call center: The Ohio Department of Health has also opened a call center for the public to answer questions about the coronavirus. The center is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and can be reached at (833) 4-ASK-ODH ((833) 427-5634).
• Another good resource is the U.S Centers for Disease Control.
• Gov. DeWine has taken several steps to help slow the rapid spread of this virus, including closing schools, banning mass gatherings of 50 or more people and limiting access to nursing homes.
• School closings are through Friday, April 3. It could, however, last longer.
• On Sunday, DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health issued a director’s order that closed all Ohio bars and restaurants to in-house patrons, effective at 9 p.m. that day. Restaurants with take-out and delivery options will still be able to operate those services, even as their dining rooms are temporarily closed.
• On Monday evening, DeWine postponed the primary election for Tuesday until June 2.
• Additionally, DeWine will be issuing an executive order making several changes to Ohio’s unemployment law and state agency policy to enable workers who do not have paid leave benefits to access unemployment benefits during this period of the emergency:
• Officials are broadening current state policy to clarify that individuals that are quarantined by a health professional or by their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to requirements to actively seek work during the period of emergency. This also applies to companies that determine it is necessary to temporarily shut down operations due to the current emergency.
• Ohio currently has a one-week waiting period before an individual can receive unemployment benefits. In order to expedite the payments to impacted Ohioans, we are waiving the waiting week so that workers eligible for unemployment benefits will receive them for the first week of unemployment.
• Because we do not want to penalize individual employers for the impact of this outbreak by increasing future taxes, the costs of these additional benefits will be mutualized.
• The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will waive employer penalties for late reporting and payments for the next quarter to assist employers impacted by lack of staff availability.
Finally, it is important to remember that we are all in this together. We all need to keep our wits about ourselves and stay calm and think clearly. Unfortunately, we are going to be inconvenienced for a short period.
(Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance represents Ohio’s 82nd House District in the Ohio General Assembly. The district includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.)
