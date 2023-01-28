Cal Thomas mug

In our relativistic age in which everyone has his or her own “truth” and none is to be preferred over another so long as the individual feels good about it, why should anything be considered scandalous? If truth is subjective rather than objective, who is to say what is right and what is wrong? And if one does make such a claim, is that not an affirmation that a standard exists by which truth and falsehood, scandalous and honorable behavior can be measured?

