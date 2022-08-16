Cal Thomas mug

Commenting about the FBI executing a search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Florida home, which he approved, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. … All Americans are entitled to the even-handed application of the law, to due process and to the presumption of innocence.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments