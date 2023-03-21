If, as seems likely, Donald Trump is indicted by a New York grand jury for reportedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and if, as also seems likely, Trump is also indicted by a Georgia grand jury for trying to force election officials to overturn that state’s vote count in the 2020 election, then Trump should follow the example of Lyndon B. Johnson.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments