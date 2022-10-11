In 2015, when a Supreme Court majority ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that “state bans on same-sex marriage and on recognizing same-sex marriages duly performed in other jurisdictions are unconstitutional under the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” I wrote that the Court had an obligation to tell us if there were any standards left when it comes to human relations. If it could come up with one, I wanted to know on what that standard was based? I predicted that having abandoned a constitutional standard, a millennia of tradition, sociological evidence, even the scriptural definition of marriage and family, that others who operated outside of tradition would be next in line to demand their “rights.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments