In recent years Defiance has seen many improvements to the downtown area, including a new tower for to the courthouse, decorative plants and trees, benches, and facade preservation. Now a building complex at an important corner is being considered for new business and housing. South of downtown, the stately 1918 Defiance High School still stands, awaiting a developer which can save the building for a useful community purpose.
During my childhood, my parents talked about the old Central School, a Victorian structure completed in 1867. A local historian praised the “beautiful selection for a site at the head of Clinton Street, commanding fine view of the entire city.” By 1888 a one-story primary grade school building had been added. What is now Triangle Park, north of the school, was established in the 1880s by veterans’ groups. For many years the park was the site of a Civil War statue (now at Riverside Cemetery), cannons and cannonballs (later moved to the fort grounds).
By 1903 the population of Defiance had increased to 7,500, and an ancillary high school building was added to the west of Central School. This building was fully used until the 1918 building replaced it though it was retained as a gymnasium until the auditorium/gymnasium addition appeared in 1929.
During the early 1900s, Defiance was developing rapidly with many new homes and businesses. The Defiance Public Library was completed in 1903, coalescing nicely with increasing attention to education and the rapid growth of high schools.
It is noteworthy that Defiance voters were strongly behind school expansion even during the World War I period. It was said that each schoolroom in 1918 posted a “patriotism thermometer,” encouraging students to buy war stamps. In town there were many celebrations for returning soldiers, often ending at what was then Monumental Park.
In 1917, the city council recommended $200,000 in bonds for the new high school. Though households were being encouraged to economize by growing their own gardens and rationing items needed for the war effort, voters passed the school issue as a necessary priority. In November 1918, they approved $30,000 in additional bonds for interior finishing work. When the 1918 school building was completed, residents flocked to tour the impressive new structure. The first classes were held in March 1919.
Few construction projects had begun during this period because of war needs and a lack of material; thus the city received over 30 bids for the job. Architects McLaughlin and Hulsken of Lima and Cullen and Vaughn Construction Company of Columbus were chosen. The former company also designed the 1929 Community Auditorium and had become well-known for Tudor-style buildings at Notre Dame College and several others in Lima.
The 1918 school plan reflected the Progressive Era emphasis on democratizing education and culture. Progressives were influenced by the City Beautiful Movement, which held that beautification of one’s surroundings would promote a harmonious society. The impressive new school, surrounded by a lawn and facing Monumental Park, reflected many of these ideas. To this day, Triangle Park graces the front of the school, with improved landscaping and a town clock erected by Historic Homes of Defiance.
