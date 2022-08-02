In recent years Defiance has seen many improvements to the downtown area, including a new tower for to the courthouse, decorative plants and trees, benches, and facade preservation. Now a building complex at an important corner is being considered for new business and housing. South of downtown, the stately 1918 Defiance High School still stands, awaiting a developer which can save the building for a useful community purpose.

