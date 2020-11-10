Peace of God is needed
Our country is in deep trouble and only God can help. Hebrews 4:16 has an answer: “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy to help in time of need.”
To watch and read the news, we no longer know right from wrong. We no longer know who to believe. I can only turn to the one and only God of the Scripture.
He is my comfort in times like these. He draws me close to Himself. His words are the only truth I find. 2 Chronicles says, “If my people who are called by My name, humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Such peace floods my soul as I repeat these truth. Try this. it works.
John Wilson
Archbold
