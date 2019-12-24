Village has been a ‘shared risk’ for years
The Defiance County Historical Society agreed to manage and develop a county park known as AuGlaize Village and Maumee Valley Heritage Festival Park on March 31, 1975 memorialized in an agreement with the Defiance County commissioners. The Defiance County Historical Society is a non-profit corporation established on July 4, 1966.
Under the 1975 agreement the property was turned over to the county that would allow the county to assist in securing funding in the public sector since the county has the authority to act in these matters. The society, a non-profit organization, has the ability to provide people power at no cost to the county. Services include management of the park; skills and expertise to operate, maintain, and expand the facilities, and provide historical education.
Thesociety has managed the village under this agreement for the county for 44 years. Volunteers, ranging in ages 63-84 years old, have donated their time and talents mowing approximately 35 acres, painting, repairing, restoring, maintaining grounds, buildings, displays and equipment. The majority of this work has been done with meager annual amounts from the county ranging from $3,000-$15,000 annually. The events are entirely funded by the Society and private donations along with some of the upkeep expenses.
Now the county wants to significantly change the 1975 Agreement from a management agreement to a lease agreement making the society responsible for all maintenance and repairs “at its sole expense, maintain the property …” for a complete two-page listing refer to Sec. 4: repair and maintenance of the proposed lease agreement Defiance County commissioners board.
The funding portion of the proposed lease agreement is hazy to say the least. An excerpt is as follows: “If the lessor deems there are sufficient funds available to help offset some of the proposed costs to the lessee, at their sole discretion and not subject to appeal, will appropriate some level of funds to the lessee to be utilized by the lessee in the following year. The lessee will meet with the lessor around the second week of January to finalize any potential funding.” The lessor is the county.
Why would the Society “volunteers” want to switch from a management agreement to a lease agreement for a piece of property owned by the county, when it has been a shared risk all these years?
Copies of the current agreement and the proposed agreement can be had by emailing villageauglaize@gmail.com.
Tim Frederick
Dupont
(Editor’s note: Tim Frederick is the treasurer of the Defiance County Historical Society.)
Leave it up to the Lord
President Trump should commit his way to the Lord, and then just leave it up to Him. He’s big enough and smart enough to handle Nancy Pelosi. (See Proverb 3:5-6)
Ron Morehead
Defiance
AuGlaize Village is a tourist attraction
I’m a 90-year-old resident of Defiance who has donated a lot of volunteer work to AuGlaize Village. What I read in The Crescent-News about AuGlaize Village bothers me.
A number of years ago AuGlaize Village invited me to be a docent or greeter at the little post office building in the village. I’ve been doong this at every public event since then.
There should be volunteers greeting people at most buildings in the village. It would be more interesting,
Some people from Indiana like AuGlaize Village better than Sauder Village in Archbold. It’s more down-to- earth, not as commercialized.
Attendance at AuGlaize Village could be improved, resulting in the village being more self-supporting. AuGlaize Village is a tourist attraction that is very educational for children.
Herbert Delventahl
Defiance
