Vote for Ayersville
It is tempting to put off today what will have to be done later. If this involves our personal circumstances, perhaps it doesn’t matter that much. When it involves our community and especially our young people, it is a different matter.
It is a simple fact that our school system is in need of money if it is to provide our children with a first-rate education. Putting off today’s funding needs allows the situation to steadily deteriorate.
We chose Ayersville school district in 1978 because of its reputation, and since then have had three children and two grandchildren graduate with all of them going on to get their college degrees.
This is a great school system! Let’s keep the tradition going by voting yes for the levy March 17.
Scott Guilford
rural Defiance
School is center of the community
I am writing this letter as a testimonial to Ayersville Local Schools.
I was employed at Ayersville for 35 years as a teacher and coach. Being part of the community for over 40 years, I have witnessed hundreds of graduates leave the halls of Ayersville and go on to be contributing members of our community.
Not only the Ayersville community, but Tinora, Defiance, Toledo, Columbus, New York, Los Angeles and countless other communities have reaped the benefits of those receiving a quality education at Ayersville.
In 1980, my first year teaching, a student told me that I was teaching a class that Mr. Himmeger, a legend at AHS, had taught the year before. It took me a few years to understand the impact of his words. The success Coach Himmeger had in the 1950s through the 1970s, including two state championships, put Ayersville on the map.
Then we had the Craig McCord era with our football teams dominating the GMC, along with several playoff appearances and a state runner-up team.
That was followed by Coach Leininger’s leadership with our baseball teams and a state championship.
Not only was Pilot pride on display in Defiance County, but notoriety was found throughout the state. These men and the athletes they coached will be forever ingrained in the memories of Ayersville.
I recently attended a game at Ayersville and noticed a shirt that read, “We Before Me.” This saying has been around for some time, yet it is still very relevant today.
Somebody paid it forward to allow me to enjoy this tremendous ride. Now it is time for us to think about the future of our School.
We all know the school is the center of our community. Let’s keep it first class and allow future generations to be a part of the pride and notoriety we have.
Please vote to support our school on March 17.
Bill Ondrus
rural Defiance
Support the kids
I’ve been a pilot since 1967. Myself or one of my family (siblings, son, daughters or grandsons) have been in the Ayersville school system pretty much ever since. So when the phrase “pilot pride” is mentioned, I guess I feel a personal connection.
Do I agree with every decision that has ever been made by the present administration or past administrations? No, but I stand behind them and give them credit for their good deeds also. They have a tough job, a scrutinized job that I would not want.
You see my love for the school and the kids goes way beyond any nitpicking decisions that I can come up with that may be somewhat personalized.
With that being said, I just came back from early voting. I cast my vote for our kids. I cast my vote for our terrific teachers. I cast my vote for our school. I cast my vote in a way that I would think showed my pride in being a Pilot.
I hope that you will join me?
Bill Davenport
rural Defiance
