The hypocrisy of government’s response
We learn that officials in Elizabeth, N.J., will be using drones to “monitor” the social-distancing of their fellow citizens. Ironically, like the virus, the drones come from China.
I’ll say nothing more about this lest I displease our Beijing overlords who might then cut back on NBA matches in the PRC. Far be it from me to deny Lebron the opportunity to become a multi-multi-millionaire rather than merely a multi-millionaire.
The reason given by these officials? “If it saves just one life, it’s worth it.” Presuming some truth to this no doubt deeply felt reverence for human life, however, permit me to suggest some extensions.
First, set the speed limit on the turnpike at 25 mph (or less), and levy a heavy fine of, say, $1,000 for every mile over that limit. Restrict as well the number of vehicles to perhaps five per mile of highway. True, it might take forever to get from Defiance to Steubenville, but hey, if it saves just one life!
Second, require all municipalities the size of Defiance or larger to install crosswalk gates that automatically pop up whenever the “Don’t Walk” signal appears, thus confounding irresponsible pedestrians from hazarding their way to the other side. True, it might be awfully expensive, but again, if it saves just one life.
Legislating a prohibition on all nicotine products might prove a boon to organized crime, but if it saves, etc.
Many serious accidents occur in the bathroom. Accordingly, establish a Federal Bureau of Bathroom Safety (FBBS). Among other innovations, the FBBS can require the installation of timing devices on all shower heads limiting operation to five minutes per week per family member. This would prevent lots of fatalities; and consider the impact on social distancing!
Far more than one life can be saved by banning dangerous pastimes such as hang gliding, sky and bungie-cord diving, mountain climbing, etc. No one should be permitted to risk length of life for quality of life.
I suspect (optimistically) that you nanny state enthusiasts out there are savvy enough to spot the absurdity of these suggestions.
But can you see as well the absurdity of submitting millions to indefinite quasi-house arrest in order to prevent the spread of a virus whose mortality rate is not only very low, but heavily concentrated among a highly specific and easily segregated sub-population? “Is life so dear, and peace so sweet … .”
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Follow advice in reopening country
As a physician, I am very concerned when I hear people with no medical background suggesting that it is time for America to return to work.
Craig Riedel wrote last week suggesting that we are past the worst and it’s time to reopen the State of Ohio.
Star Parker wrote observing that auto accidents account for 40,000 deaths yearly nationwide, yet we don’t prohibit driving. This is an extremely faulty analogy (and, in fact, one which President Trump also made in February).
First of all, auto accidents are not contagious and do not increase exponentially with increased exposure. Second, COVID 19 has accounted for over 50,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two months alone, even in the face of extensive shelter in place practices, and we are nowhere near an end to this pandemic.
Ms. Parker goes on to state, erroneously, that COVID 19 will have approximately no greater fatality rate than influenza, and backs up this opinion by criticizing an initial estimate that the U.S. could be looking at up to two million deaths from the pandemic. She references Dr. Fauci’s March revision of this projection to 100,000 to 200,000 deaths, and his recent revision of total deaths at about 60,000 (we are currently at 52,000 and still climbing daily).
Rather than praising this reduction in deaths as a tribute to the effectiveness of shelter in place practices, she indicates that COVID 19 is obviously not as bad as predicted and it’s time to reopen the country.
Important information:
1. Last year, more than 39 million people in the U.S. were infected with Influenza, with 34,000 deaths (death rate 0.08%)
2. COVID 19 appears to be much more contagious than influenza. As of today, the number of confirmed COVID 19 cases in the US is 927,000, with 52,400 deaths (death rate 5.6%, 70 times higher than influenza)
3. COVID 19 currently has a death rate of 5.6% in the U.S. and over 10% in Spain, Italy, Belgium and Sweden.
4. COVID 19 is currently the most common cause of death in the US, surpassing heart disease, cancer, and, yes, even automobile accidents.
In summary, rather than following the recommendation of economists and politicians, I am in favor of listening to the CDC, NIH and other health professionals in guiding the decisions about when it is reasonable for us to begin to reopen the country.
Robert Barnett, M.D.
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.