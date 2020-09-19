Don’t fear Biden, Democratic Party
Contrary to some alarmists, the Democratic Party and Joe Biden have not been taken over by any extremist groups. President Trump, Fox News and other outlandish news/media outlets have painted the entire world populated by conspiracies, terrorists, etc. who will destroy the American order.
The alarmists have threatened that if Biden is elected, a socialist world order will be established. What ridiculous propaganda! Fear mongering is a way of overcoming common sense.
The Democratic platform sets the goals of the party and the candidates representing it. The entire 2020 platform can be found by searching “Democratic Platform 2020.” Look at some of the tenets in the Democratic platform which are highlighted below. These goals certainly are not part of an extremist agenda.
• Way of living
— Protecting workers and families and creating millions of jobs across America, raising wages and promoting workers’ rights, curbing Wall Street abuses, protecting consumer rights and privacy, tackling runaway corporate influence, guaranteeing a secure and dignified retirement.
• Health
— Securing universal health care through a public option, bringing down drug prices and taking on the pharmaceutical industry; reducing health care costs and improving health care quality; expanding access to mental health and substance abuse treatment; expanding long-term care services and support; eliminating racial, gender and geographic health adversities; securing reproductive and maternal health; and investing in health, science and research.
• Advancing human rights
— Achieving racial justice and equity, protecting women’s rights, protecting LGBTQ+ rights, protecting disability rights, ending the epidemic of gun violence, supporting faith and service, supporting freedom of the press.
• Combating climate change and pursuing environmental justice
• Restoring and strengthening our democracy
— Protecting and enforcing voting rights, reforming the broken campaign finance system, overhauling our immigration system, transforming our armed forces for the 21st Century, keeping faith with our veterans and military families
• Education
— Guaranteeing a world-class education for all, guaranteeing universal early childhood education, reducing college debt
Admittedly, both parties have members who differ from established viewpoints. However, compromise sets the final guidelines of the Democratic Party. The platform of the Democratic Party is centrist, a platform that generally will lead to equity and justice.
Contrary to reports from the current administration, Biden has pledged that no one making under $400,000 will be accessed additional income tax. Additional funding will come from closing loopholes and raising taxes on corporations and the wealthiest.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Democrats will ‘control’ Biden
Satan rules our world. You can discover this and how to combat Satan in your Bible. You will unravel much concerning life, history and the future by studying your Bible.
Bible prophesy has been repeatedly proven accurate. Science proves much, and people still don’t believe. People may say there is Jesus and God, or attend church, but until they admit being a sinner and accept Jesus as Lord and Savior, their door to heaven will remain closed.
Is pride holding you back? Are you afraid of what you don’t understand? Ask a believer for guidance.
The Old Testament based on the Jewish Torah is correct about Jesus coming and more. So why don’t you believe?
Study the pharisees and sadducees, who being like us feared losing their lucrative positions (like Congress today) by accepting Jesus as the Chosen One. In short, Satan ruled their lives with greed, controlling their actions just as He controls Congress today. God will one day remove their blinders.
We Christians wouldn’t exist without the Jewis faith. This is wake-up time for Americans being controlled by Satan. Read your Bible. We’re duplicating Sodom and Gomorrah. We’re losing God, morality, common sense and life because Satan’s radical liberals will fill you with lies.
Has Satan ever given you the spirit of stupor? We’re falling as the Roman Empire fell to Barbarians. Israel fell to Babylonians and Russia/China. Enemies within are working to destroy America. All of our anti-God, anti-moral laws are from Democrats.
Failure starts with leaving God out, poor education, lowering morality and inattention to government. When you see this happening, free America is doomed.
There is only one cure socialist leaders: turn to God, abandon all anti-God, anti-moral, anti-America terrorists. We must pray hard for them.
Most don’t like Trump because of four years of negative liberal lies, but they can’t disrupt his great record. Pelosi, Schumer and The Squad will control Biden and everything. Think, pray and decide for free America. Socialism and atheism are equals. A wrong vote will enslave America.
Richard Mastin
Hicksville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.