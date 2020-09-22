Democrats have mastered ‘irony’
The last four years have been an ironic period in American history. It has also been a period of great stress and widespread public bickering.
An ironic statement is a statement of fact in which the exact opposite of the statement seems to be true. The Democrats have mastered the art of irony. The public record is full of examples.
Four years ago, the Democrats accused President Trump of “collusion” with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election. The Democrats guaranteed that they would produce incontrovertible evidence of such collusion. After two years of the Mueller investigation, no evidence whatsoever was produced. The opposite was true: the Democrats had no evidence against Trump and may have themselves (Schiff, Hillary Clinton) colluded with the Russians.
After the Mueller probe flopped, the Democrats found another campaign. When Joe Biden was vice-president, his son Hunter was working for a utility company in the Ukraine, and was arrested. Biden has even publicly admitted that he tried to bribe the Ukraine by threatening to withhold $1 billion of foreign aid from them unless the prosecutor who was prosecuting Hunter was fired.
But when Trump got wind of that and asked the Ukraine president to investigate that scandal, the Democrats accused Trump of collusion with Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election. Trump was accused of “quid pro quo,” and the Democrats brought impeachment charges against him. The real quid pro quo was Biden, but the Democrats didn’t mention that, nor did the media mob carry that story.
Biden has accused President Trump of failing to take action quickly enough against the COVID-19, but again the opposite is true. The president quickly closed the gate to China while Biden accused him of being xenophobic. Biden now accuses Trump of intentionally failing to warn the American people of the seriousness of the virus, while back in early 2020 he was accusing him of spreading fear about a disease that wasn’t serious!
Biden now says he is the “jobs” president, while the opposite is true — that as vice-president he worked tirelessly to export American jobs overseas.
Biden now says he will keep American cities safe, while the opposite seems to be the case, since he sat back and watched city after city being torched by BLM and other radicals, said nothing at all about that crisis during the entire Democratic convention, and only condemned the violence when his poll numbers began falling.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
