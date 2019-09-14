The following article is an excellent example of the differences between liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans.
A large majority of conservative Republicans believe in truth, honesty and traditional American values.
A large majority of liberal Democrats believe “the end justifies the means.” It’s okay to lie, cheat and be dishonest if it allows you to achieve your “political objectives.”
Debra Katz the attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who made the unsupported allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, admitted she and Christine were motivated by their support for abortion. Damaging the reputation of a justice who would have the power to overturn abortion law Roe V. Wade “is part of what motivated Christine,” Katz said.
No evidence emerged supporting these allegations, and the four witnesses Ford named all denied any knowledge of the incident.
She said she was unable to remember the date or location of the alleged event, or any other specific information that could be independently confirmed. The witnesses, who included Ford’s lifelong friend Leland Keyser, said they remembered no such event.
Many in the media found Ford to be a sympathetic character, particularly after she gave emotional testimony repeating the allegations in front of a nationwide audience.
Time magazine honored Ford as one of the year’s most influential people.
Katz said in the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court.
All the liberals involved in this conspiracy gave no consideration to the damage they inflicted on Brett Kavanaugh, his wife and their two young children.
After all, “the end justifies the means.”
Do you hate Trump so much you’re willing to turn our country over to the crazy left who control the Democratic Party?
The ones that want to take our country down the socialist path of countries like Venezuela where people are eating out of the back of garbage trucks and dying from the lack of medicine and food?
Before the socialists gained control of Venezuela it was the richest country in South America.
Bottom line is we will all have to make a choice: Do you hate Trump more than you love our country?
Yes, Trump’s personality leaves a lot to be desired, but I believe he tries to do what’s best for our country, and he’s been very successful.
Jerry Monnin
Defiance
