Trump creates confusion
Trump’s egotism no longer merely threatens our democracy. It now threatens lives.
He refuses to accept responsibility for dismissing the risks of coronavirus, which he claimed was no worse than the average flu and would soon vanish on its own. His blame-game ran at warp speed from the Chinese, to the Democrats, to blue-state governors who foolishly think the national stockpile of medical supplies should be, you know, national. His need to appear the smartest guy in any room leads him to tout unproven “cures,” which can have fatal side effects and are now growing scarce for the auto-immune patients who routinely rely on them.
His incompetence has created confusion, slowed the response and left state officials bidding against each other. He believes nurses who risk their lives are selling life-saving supplies out the back door, and governors should flatter him if they want any support at all.
He wasted precious weeks during which production of ventilators could have been ramped up. But he likes to claim that baring Chinese nationals from entering our country was a great move on his part. Does this boast hold water? It was New Year’s Eve when Chinese officials informed international health agencies that they had identified a novel, life-threatening virus. Over the weeks that passed before travel restrictions were imposed, more than 1,300 flights arrived in the U.S. from China, many of them direct from the Wuhan epicenter. These flights brought about 430,000 people to our shores.
In mid-January — already late by any standards — passenger screening got underway, but only at a few of the airports where flights from China were landing. Many who were screened report the process was minimal: no thermometers were used and no testing conducted. Travelers who connected in other countries en route from Wuhan were not subject to screening at all.
On Jan. 31, the first restrictions were imposed, after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency. But U.S. citizens, legal residents and Chinese travelers from Hong Kong and Macau (part of China) were all exempt. Some 40,000 such people have entered the U.S. since that time. Self-quarantine was recommended, but follow-up was spotty or absent.
Never shy with self-praise Trump declared, “That was the biggest decision we made. … We’re the ones that kept China out of here.” Now that over 10,000 Americans have died, we know that the virus got in anyway.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Do your civic duty and vote
My name is Dave Kolbe and I am a Vietnam veteran and a retired union ironworker. Like many seniors from Ohio, I head south for the winter and vote in Ohio elections by mail.
In 1967, at the age of 17, I enlisted in the United States Army. This was a trying time for our country. We were divided over the Vietnam War and segregation. In 1968, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. were assassinated. There were riots in every major city, and my first visit to Washington, D.C. was when the 82nd Airborne Division deployed 6,000 troops from Fort Bragg to keep the peace.
In December of 1968, I received my orders for Vietnam, which is where I spent my 19th birthday. In 1970, I received an honorable discharge at the rank of specialist E5. Veterans of this era were not thanked for their service and many times the warrior was blamed for the war.
Life was a bit different 50 years ago. At that time, you had to be 21 years old to vote. Having spent three years in the Army, including one year in a combat zone, I still had to wait almost one year to vote. Today we no longer have the draft and you can vote at the age of 18. Many have died fighting for your right to vote. I take that right and obligation very seriously.
We, as a country, are asked to do our part to fight covid-19. We are thanking the Americans who are on the front lines of this battle, just as we thank our military veterans for their service. If you want to thank a veteran, a first responder, a health care worker and those who are keeping this country running, do your part and vote in this election.
Ohio has changed the primary election day to vote by mail only. You can go online to your county board of elections, download a form to request an absentee ballot and mail it to the board of elections. Do your part and vote, and do it today! Call your family and friends after you send in your ballot and let them know just how easy it was to vote by mail. Ask them to do the same.
The next time you thank a veteran for their service ask yourself, “did I at least vote and do my civic duty?”
Dave Kolbe
Howard
(Editor’s note: Dave Kolbe is a former Henry County commissioner.)
