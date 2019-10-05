Not a ‘single-issue person’
Again, Randall Peabody slanders a person with his version of religion. His letter (Sept. 25) doubted that I was a Christian, yet didn’t address the content of my letter that listed only some failures of the current occupant of our White House to follow through on his promises including: de-escalating North Korea’s nuclear weapons, building a wall that Mexico pays for, resolving the conflict in the Middle East, reopening coal mines, replacing Obamacare with “great health care for all,” obliterating ISIS, lowering the federal debt, or working so much he would never have time for his golfing vacations.
The topic was not abortion rights, yet Peabody stated his bishop told him how to vote, and since I don’t support Trump, that means I am not a Christian! To quote the brave and brilliant young environmentalist, Greta Thunberg, “How dare you!”
Peabody’s letter proves the reason for separation of church and state. When religion is used for political purposes, it drains religion of its eternal meaning and becomes just one more cynical method of acquiring power.
Church leaders should never preach politics, but instead provide theological guidance to make moral decisions. Therein lies the answers for all concerns. Morality and conscience are not found at the ballot box.
Unlike some, I am not a single-issue person. Many issues that affect life after birth are equally important. I cast my vote for candidates that stand up for children and families who may need food stamps, housing, education, healthcare, or other temporary assistance to improve their long-term quality of life.
Instead of addressing the content of my letter, Peabody felt justified in assuming he knows me and metaphorically yelled “fire” in a crowded theater by injecting a complicated, moral and medical issue for women alone while doubting my faith. I am a mother and grandmother who dotes on my family, yet Peabody presumes that I am all for killing children. So, should I likewise assume that all Trump supporters are sexists, adulterers, liars and xenophobics?
Perhaps Peabody should familiarize himself with the Bible. Beginning with (Matt 7:5) “…. first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” Scripture study would benefit his understanding and may support his return to relevance. As always, I ask “What would Jesus do?” He would pray for you, and so will I.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Groups are actually peace-loving
There is no need to carry firearms to a public event such as the Defiance Rib Fest. The Defiance police and sheriff’s departments are there to provide protection. These officers have spent long hours in training and will respond with speed, teamwork and courage as needed.
It should also be noted that Defiance’s Democrats, socialists and Muslims are known to be peace-loving.
Mike Ryan
rural Defiance
Media doesn’t do research anymore
Two major riots that took place happened in the cities of Los Angeles and Baltimore. Both cities have been controlled by Democrats for generations, not just years.
The L.A. riot was ended when the looters, criminals and arsonists ran into a civilian group of citizens armed with AR15s. The Baltimore riot ended when the looters, criminals and arsonists got tired. Why weren’t they stopped by police? Because this would have affected the next election by their arresting segments of their own political base. So, if there is another riot in a major city controlled by a Democratic Party, you are at the mercy of gangs and criminals.
Because of the sanctuary city policies this has manifested itself into a gang and criminal protection racket that allows dope dealers and violent illegal aliens, the ability to walk away with a get-out-of-jail-free card.
As for faith, I have faith in my God and our constitution. I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. And I also took an oath to God when I was confirmed in the Christian faith.
Slavery wasn’t a discussion group event. People were dying to protect the solidarity of the union. Under President Lincoln he established and enforced the constitutional guarantees we all enjoy and acknowledge to also include those persons that were considered slaves.
I am not an isolationist. Every war has unseen consequences. But these unseen consequences do not mean in any way that the war was unnecessary.
As for research, I do check things out, something the media doesn’t do anymore. So, if I say that 90 percent of these mass shooting are done by this or that group, you can take it to the bank.
David Dodt
Defiance
Workers not doing that well
It’s no longer possible to maintain the illusion that “how’s the economy doing?” is the same as “how are people doing in the economy?”
Yes, the economy is doing okay. Since 2009, performance is slow but steady: GDP growth averages 2%, less than half registered in the 1960s and only two-thirds of the 1990s expansion years.
In the broadest terms, the 10-year increases in GDP delivers a bigger economic pie. While the rich score profits, the rest of us are expected to be content with a job. We have experienced that Trump’s “best ever” economy doesn’t trickle down.
The current unemployment rate of 3.7% doesn’t measure how people are doing. Unemployment rates don’t count people who have stopped looking for work, who are involuntarily stuck in part-time work, or who live in poverty while holding down a full-time job. Some 3.6 million people of working age have dropped out of the workforce and millions more barely have a foothold. Labor force participation rate (63%) hasn’t budged in 10 years.
Without work and barely getting by, Gallup polls show American workers’ average stress levels higher in 2018 than at any time during the 2008-2009 Great Recession. A recent study estimates that 150,000 “deaths of despairs” (from suicide, drugs and alcohol) occur per year among working class whites.
Minority groups and women fare worse in the “best ever” economy. Black Americans, at nearly every educational level, are twice as likely as whites to be unemployed. Among whites, women’s gains are half the men’s.
Trump and GOP policies have pumped-up profits by stomping down the wages of working families. Together they have:
• rammed through the 2017 tax cuts that overwhelmingly favored the rich and never created the promised boom in corporate investment.
• weakened regulations that would have ensured workers be fairly paid overtime and not robbed of tips.
• barred workers’ access to courts when their rights on the job are violated.
• forced a million legal immigrants (DACA recipients and many with temporary protected status) into the shadows, consequently lowering workplace standards for the Americans who work alongside them.
Union members know the difference between “profit” and “people.” We understand the fight in Congress is as important as the fight on the shop floor. For our members we fight from the shop floor. And for all working people, we take the fight to Columbus and Washington, D.C.
Raymond Sauber
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Raymond Sauber is Defiance Area UAW/CAP chairman.)
Abraham did not start monotheism
Using the Bible basics (KJV) rather than naturalism: Donald Trump: “Donald” means “world power” and “Trump” means “drum” or “trumpet” (ram’s horn “shofar” in Hebrew).
About 500 years before Christ, Cyrus was ruler of Persia (now Iran) with his capital now the city of Susa called “Shushan” in the Bible. Cyrus issued a decree recorded in Ezra 1:1-4, and II Chronicles 56:22-23 saying: “Thus saith Cyrus king of Persia. All the kingdoms of the earth hath the Lord God of heaven given me; and he hath charged me to build him a house in Jerusalem, which is in Judea.” Ezra verse 3 adds Cyrus, saying: “... the Lord God of Israel (he is the God), which is in Jerusalem.”
Leviticus 25:8-24 from the law of Moses about 1,500 years before Christ quotes God as telling Moses to observe years of “Jubilee” every 50 years starting on the day of atonement (“yom kippur” on Oct. 8-9 this year) by sounding the trumpet. The most recent years of Jubilee have been 1867, 1917, 1967 and 2017. In the years of Jubilee Leviticus 25 says that what rightfully belongs to another should be returned at the sound of the trumpet.
This was done when Cyrus returned Jerusalem to Israel. Messianic Jew, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, in his book, “The Oracle” says, “the trumpet was sounded” in 1867 when Mark Twain (Samuel — “God has heard” in Hebrew Clemens) visited Jerusalem and wrote “The Innocents Abroad,” and in 1917 the British General Allenby liberated Jerusalem under the British Balfour Declaration, and in 1967 Israeli troops returned all of Jerusalem to the Jewish people and in 2017 when President Trump signed a congressional act that says Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.
Did Abraham start “monotheism?” No, before Noah, about 400 years before Abraham, all the people of the world knew how God existed over them, but believed the lie of the angel, Lucifer, that God would not harm them for doing evil.
But things got so perverse again about 400 years after Noah that God picked Abraham to leave where he had gotten wealthy (near Baghdad, Iraq) and to move to a promised land (Genesis 12) where he found Melchizedek) “priest if the most high God” at Salem (Jerusalem). “El” is in reference to God so Isra “el” means chosen by God to be his nation as a basis.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
No separation in Constitution
There is no such thing as separation of church and state, and anyone who claims there is is not telling the truth.
The Constitution was ratified in 1787. The very first mention of this myth was in a letter from Jefferson to the Baptist detractors in 1802, 15 years later. It was never mentioned before. To change the Constitution you need a constitutional amendment, not a letter or a decision by the Supreme Court.
Bruce Gerencser claims Trump paid off a porn star, and yet there is no evidence in any form of this. The porn star actually lost her case for lack of evidence, which means even she couldn’t prove it. Every one of the claimed sexual assaults that he claims happened has been disproved or thrown out of court with prejudice.
One of these claims was disproved by American Airlines as the plane it was claimed to have been committed on was not even in service at the time of the “assault” and the armrests on the plane when it was in service were welded down so they couldnt be moved. Gerencser still has not answered why since Trump had a private plane, why he would have been flying commercial.
Even Mueller’s report said there was no treason committed. But people like Gerencser would try to have you believe all their myths.
As for Ms. Singer, she might want to pay attention to reality. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on March 21, 2016 that the Second Amendment protected all forms of weapons and ammo and add ons if they affected the operation of said weapon.
The decision is 577 U.S. (2016) — Jaime Caetano v. Massachusetts, meaning you can’t ban/tax/demand they be moved or made inoperable or regulated out of existence.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
