Law should be revised
I have cerebral palsy. I am in a wheelchair, unable to walk for extended periods of time (without the aid of a walker I am unable to walk at all and with a walker, I can walk only about five minutes.) I am unable to legibly write with a pencil or a pen.
I have learned that I can create an official signature by forming the initials of my name. I can not bathe, dress, drive, open a mailbox, put myself into bed, or even cook my own meals. Feeding myself is a challenge I face daily. I am almost totally dependent on others to help me survive on a daily basis.
I think the law that says that the handicap cannot even get married to a woman or man that is not handicapped or they would lose all benefits is wrong. I also think it is a dumb rule. I believe this to be unfair because the law should not tell a man or a woman who they can have a relationship with.
When I went to Social Security to get my benefits, the agent told me that if I got married to a person that did not have a handicap I would lose all of my benefits. I just think it is wrong to tell a man or a woman who they can or cannot marry with the threat of losing their benefits. It is unfair and unjust that I am being punished for having a handicap that I was born with.
I did not ask to be born with cerebral palsy. Trust me, if I could change it, I would, but I can’t. So I have learned to deal with it, minute by minute, day by day, night by night. I think this law should be revisited and changed.
Damian Ganger
Sherwood
Sewer problems in Wauseon
As a resident of Wauseon I have a combined sewer (sanitary/ storm). I have sewer water back up into my basement when I receive heavy rain in a short period of time.
Through the past 28 years, I have contacted public works when I have sewage in my basement. They tell me they know they have a problem and it is on the list with the city to be fixed. Twenty eight years and not fixed.
After receiving sewer water in my basement on three different occasions this past summer. I contacted public works on Sept. 16 and spoke with supervisor John Arps about my situation. He told me it’s on the list to be fixed, unfortunately there is nothing I can do. I asked if the city could put a check valve on my line out by the road to keep the sewage out of my basement? He told me no, it’s on private property.
Sept. 16 I invited Councilman Rick Frey to my home to discuss my issues. Rick agreed I have a problem and a check valve would solve my issues.
Sept. 18 I called Mayor Kathy Huner and invited her to my home to discuss my sewer Issues. She told me I know what you want and it is not the city’s problem it was my problem.
Sept. 19 the mayor arrived and we had a discussion about my issues. I showed her pictures on my phone of the sewage in my basement and how it becomes a retention pond. She smiled and told me it was my problem, not the city’s. We do not go on private property.
Sept. 24 I had a meeting with the utilities committee. I was explaining my situation when I noticed Mayor Huner rolling her eyes, snickering and covering her face with her hand. I stopped explaining and told the mayor that I see no humor in sewage backing up in my basement. (That’s very disrespectful for the position she holds as a public servant). My issue was tabled.
Public works was very busy in my area for 30 days. Excavating, cleaning, smoking sewer lines, etcetera. Why? The mayor told me it was my problem.
Nov. 4, utilities meeting. Discussion was about the work done in my area. Councilman Shane Chamberlin stated that the city has done work on private property in the past. However, at this time the city would like to take a wait and see approach.
I said so if I get sewage in my basement. Public works will be over to install a $300 check valve?
Oh no, you will have to come before the utilities committee again.
Sounds like they are not very confident with the work that was done in my area. Businesses as usual.
Rick Thompson
Wauseon
