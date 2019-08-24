Divided by religious differences
At a young age I had some nice neighbors take me to church. They became some of my best friends for life.
Some Christians in other denominations called me a holy roller, but I didn’t care. I went to work and stayed with a family for eight years on a farm with hogs, cattle and chickens.
The family was strong German Lutherans, and their daughter married a very nice man who was of the Roman Catholic faith. Being a young teenager, I couldn’t believe the friction between the two religions. It got so bad that Russia drove the Christians out of their country until Billy Graham convinced Christians to hold a revival.
All our American wars have been Christians against Christians: wars with England, 1775-1881 and 1812; Mexico, 1845-1848; and the Civil War (with a million Americans dead and wounded). We gave the American Indians guns and bibles, and then took the guns and land away from them.
The last war with the Indians was in 1896. In September of that year, we took the guns away from the Indians and had them walk 750 miles to Missouri before winter set in. In 1989, we had another war with the Spanish, who I understand were Christians.
I saw school board members vote down letting certain Christian leaders speak at public schools. I saw weddings, funerals and even children’s lives torn apart — all in the name of Christian religion. I remembered how President John Kennedy was treated by the right. I heard President Obama for eight years being called a bad Muslim by some of my own Christian neighbors every week, even though the Obama family went to the Methodist Church.
I believe that God is in all of our Christians’ churches, and as long as we have such a huge split in accepting each other’s churches and not in public schools and government.
I respect all the churches — Catholic, Lutheran, Baptist, Methodist, Pentecostal, Nazarene and Jehovah’s Witness who would bring booklets out to the farm and visit my mother. The booklet had some very nice reading material. All of the churches and many more helped shape this great country.
Last, but not least, our wealthy church leaders should quit using church money to buy politicians. The Jim Jones and burning of women at the stake also represented religion out of control. Can you imagine Jim Jones being involved in public education?
George Kruse
rural Defiance
Letters didn’t appear to be ‘principled’
In my last letter to this column, I said that I found three letters from Democratic sympathizers to be quite humorous. One because the author said the current Democratic candidates for president are diverse because of their ethnic, gender and sexual orientation differences. Another because the writer was concerned with Russian efforts to influence our election and failed to mention that whatever happened did not change any votes, that it happened while a Democrat was president or that that president failed to do anything to stop it.
Another writer was upset about children of illegal immigrants who have died while in detention centers. This struck me as odd since every Democrat is calling for unlimited abortion rights for American women. That writer showed no concern for American babies who are being put to death but cried for illegal immigrants’ children!
In my opinion, none of those letters were “principled letters that reminded us of our moral or legal obligation to provide aid and comfort to asylum-seeking immigrants,” as Ed Singer said when he tried to refute my statements.
Mr. Singer failed to mention any of the comments I found to be humorous. He replied with inane rhetoric which added nothing to the discussion of how to select a presidential candidate. He failed to mention the Russian collusion issue or the party in power when it supposedly happened. And, he failed to mention the hypocrisy of crying about the death of an illegal immigrant’s child while advocating the unlimited murder of helpless Americans.
Mr. Singer’s conversations with others is anecdotal evidence. As such, it’s worthless.
Judging from Mr. Singer’s letter, it is obvious that the Democratic Party is pulling out all the stops in their effort to elect a democratic president next year. They must be stopped! The effort to institute a government-run health care system in our country must be stopped. It has failed every time and every place it has been tried.
We have a legal obligation to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections, yet Democrats oppose every such effort. They must be stopped.
The last reason I’d like to mention is how they have proliferated lies and misinformation about President Trump. He is not a racist. The Mueller report cleared him of the collusion and obstruction charges. Once Democrats accept these truths, we might be able to find the common ground Mr. Singer mentioned.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
‘One side’ is running immigration issue
I read, with some concern, the recent editorial bemoaning the inaction on the president’s agenda regarding immigration. Specifically, that there was not a robust debate, but rather “a condemnation of any policy proposed by President Trump or an attempt by his administration to enforce the laws that have existed for years.”
In fairness, the president has stacked the deck against himself by taking imprudent steps, such as establishing temporary privately operated detention centers holding individuals at rates beyond capacity for more than $700 per person, per day; separating children from their families, a policy he currently seeks to expand upon; and seeking to deny legal immigration to those who have previously been on public assistance. These are at best unforced errors. In reality, they represent ill-advised policy that neither serves a fruitful purpose, nor are they particularly rational, decent, or moral.
Those aside, if one is truly intent upon discussing illegal immigration there are a few points that should be addressed. First and foremost, illegal immigrants do not qualify for government assistance. Many come here for the economic opportunities that would allow them to forego such assistance. Many illegal immigrants stay here precisely because they are able to find gainful employment they were unable to find at home. These workers pay into a system that their undocumented status will never allow them to draw upon, so in that sense they are an economic engine.
If one were truly concerned about illegal immigrants, then a discussion should center upon those who offer employment to those people. Because, when you really come down to it, the employment is why they illegally immigrate, and it provides the financial ability to remain in the country illegally.
Such an enforcement action would require addressing a wide range of businesses, including a wide range of business owners, not the least of which being the president. And, enforcement in such a manner would have an economic impact, wherein the prices of goods and services would rise which makes such a discussion similarly uncomfortable.
I agree with one point in the article. We aren’t having a discussion. That said, it is in large part because one side is running the issue, and doesn’t have any interest in discussing “the problem.”
Brian Barnett
New York City
City police officer was ‘kind, caring’
With so much negativity in our world today I want to share some positive right here in our community. At 5:45 a.m., heading to work on Aug. 13 traveling on Baltimore Road turning onto Deatrick my vehicle stopped.
I knew I would need to get my Pacifica moved soon due to this being a very busy driving route. I phoned the city police department. Office Vetomskie arrived shortly after I asked if the officer could give me a number to get it towed.
Officer Vetomskie offered to look under the hood of the vehicle. He checked the battery cables and checked the fuses — still no start. With that being done, officer Vetomskie than asked if I could get my vehicle into neutral. I did.
At this point officer Vetomskie began to physically push my Pacifica toward Gary’s Auto Repair, which is at a slight incline in this area. Once my Pacifica was off the roadway and not blocking Gary’s lot entrance, officer Vetomskie offered me a ride to work.
What a kind, caring, thoughtful, amazing person. I feel officer Vetomskie went above and beyond his call of duty that day.
I am truly thankful and blessed that we have such a fine officer that is serving our community so well.
Connie Shaffer
Defiance
