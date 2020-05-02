Why the indifference?
In reading Umair Haque’s article (“Everyone’s Dying and No One Cares”) he expresses dismay that no one seems to publicly care about the number of deaths occurring daily in the U.S. To be exact, it averages 2,500 per day. At no time in our history have we experienced totals like these.
Not in any of our wars, the 9/11 attack, the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, not even in the total of all these events. We now have over 50,000 deaths due to COVID-19. Most other countries, are openly experiencing a deep sense of despair as their death tolls keep mounting but not us.
Haque suggests it’s because we have become a violent country. We’ve made slaves of a different race, denying them a sense of intellect and feeling, and then when they were freed we segregated them, denied them the privileges of whiteness, restricting their housing, forcing them to the back seat of society, making access to affordable health care difficult because we denied them a decent working wage.
Those things are true. However, I have a different take. I came of age in the 60s. Teaching salaries were $4,000 a year and you could buy a decent three-bedroom home for $14,000. As the years progressed I was amazed by my teaching salary on one hand and amazed at how little it was compared to what others in my education bracket were making.
One hundred thousand anythings seem like a lot to me. When I heard that projected estimate of deaths from COVID-19 I was dumbfounded. That’s roughly 2,000 deaths per state.
Other things have numbed our senses. We have children in cages, separated from their parents, indeed their parents may be separated. We have school shootings and nothing really serious to combat that violence happens. Indian lands are being taken over by our government, burial grounds are destroyed for walls, our cherished national parks are open to drilling and mining. We could hold a protest weekly!
Perhaps then we have become too numb to be staggered by the amount of death already here knowing possibly more deaths are down the road. Hardly any state has peaked. It is not natural Haque says to be so indifferent to death. Where is the profound grief and better yet how do we express it as a nation?
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
Pandemic shows workers’ importance
The pandemic has revealed the essential contributions of tens of millions of American workers. Exposed to a deadly virus for which there is no prevention or cure, frontline workers grow, pick, prepare and deliver food. They keep public buildings and streets clean and dispose of our trash.
In homes, they fix drains and maintain heating and cooling. They repair our cars, run our buses, trains and planes. They care for the sick and elderly in our homes, hospitals and health care centers. On the streets and at home they keep us safe.
They are our nation’s safety net? What about their safety net?
Lately, those workers enjoy high praise from corporate-sponsored ads and daily White House briefings. Actions speak louder than words. We need action. Now.
Nationwide, there were — pre-pandemic — 35 million employed in seven broad industries (agriculture and food, retail, transit, delivery, cleaning, health care, child and social services). These workers, mostly in low-wage jobs never far from poverty, are lacking job security, benefits and opportunities for promotion. Lacking benefits means that if you or a family member is sick, then you must work regardless or lose pay and/or worse, lose your job. It also means you might have no guarantee for health care for yourself.
Where employers refuse to support and protect their employees, Congress has also failed frontline workers. Legislation that would have bolstered worker protection and slowed the spread of the virus has been blocked by Republican leadership and this president.
Who is becoming sick and dying? Frontline occupations are over-represented by women and minorities, immigrants and older workers. The CDC reported, by mid-April, 9,200 health care workers (predominantly female) have tested COVID-positive.
Fifty nurses have died from the virus they contracted on the job. Some 760 confirmed cases in South Dakota are linked to a single Smithfield meat packing plant, many of them immigrants. The Smithfield Company has had other major coronavirus outbreaks at their plans in Wisconsin and Missouri.
Because of racial discrimination that locks blacks into impoverished urban neighborhoods, they have the highest death rates in Chicago, Detroit and Flint. Overall, our “essential” workers are getting sick, dying and losing jobs at alarming rates.
This pandemic has exposed our dependency on our frontline workers. Support legislation to protect them. We are all in this together, but some are sacrificing much more to care for, clean for, feed and bring us our supplies.
Ray Sauber
Defiance
Everything has a price
We suffer for wanting success, we suffer for pursuing failure but mostly we suffer from not knowing the difference.
“What does it cost?,” he asked, looking over a beautiful hand crafted desk, circa 1830. “What’s the price?,” she inquired, pouring over a yard sale find of a lifetime.
“How much are they asking?,” the young couple wondered of the house they had just fallen in love with.
Everything has a price. Nothing is really and truly free. The examples are everywhere. We get a car from grandpa’s will, but we need insurance, gas, oil and all the other expenses to truly “enjoy” this free gift that grandpa wanted us to have.
Memorial Day is that time when we ask ourselves, “What is the price of freedom?” When I travel this land, speak with my fellow citizens, enjoy the freedoms set forth in our constitution, I am reminded of three things: 1. Freedom has a cost, 2. Freedom means suffering and 3. Freedom will always demand sacrifice.
How am I so sure of these things? I only need to look at the crosses row on row at the Arlington National Cemetery. Or visit monuments like the Vietnam Wall, the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Then there are the millions of local monuments scattered throughout our nation, dedicated to those from the local community who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
These are the dollar signs to the question, “What is the price of freedom?” This Memorial Day like those before, and those to come let us reflect not only on the conduct of those who clearly paid the cost but also on our conduct in ensuring their payment is not wasted nor was it in vain.
Tim Meyer
Wauseon
(Editor’s note: Tim Meyer is retired from the U.S. Air Force and is outreach specialist/administrative assistant for the Fulton County Veterans Service Office.)
Columnist added to ‘misinformation’
I saw a meme about a guy who wants to go outside the city gates to harvest his crops. A neighbor warns him it’s not safe to go out because Ghengis Khan and his Mongol invaders are still nearby, waiting to kill people. This is supposed to make light of what is happening right now, stuck under stay-at-home orders with new cases of COVID-19 reported in every state across the country.
In fact, we have it much better than people under siege in the Middle Ages. We have food banks, pantries, churches and the United Way ready to help people through hard times. Government checks may be delayed or hard to apply for, but they are coming. And we are Americans who care about each other. Sometimes we just have to get up the courage to ask for help.
As of today, the virus has killed nearly 170,000 people worldwide. That’s a minimum — the verified cases. People who die untested go uncounted in most countries. Older people are at most risk, but the disease has also killed thousands of young adults and some children. No one has natural immunity. Right now, we’re not even sure that those who’ve been ill and recovered are immune from a second infection.
Dennis Prager has jumped on the propaganda bandwagon wanting to rapidly “reopen the economy.” The Crescent-News gave him a lot of space to toss around misleading information. Although he dismisses experts who use scientific methods, and he tries to discredit their influence in our world, his misinformation will cost people their lives.
From an ivory tower in his “university” (that produces only videos for popular consumption on YouTube), he dismisses the reality of people who must work on the front lines in health care, in food service, in nursing care facilities, in delivery of packages and mail: our loved ones and neighbors and the most vulnerable in our communities. We need to stay home to protect them. His op-ed piece , puts the safety and security of people in our communities at risk.
Over 40,000 Americans (an undercount) have already died because we did slow the spread by social distancing and staying at home! The notion that we can now throw caution to the winds, return to our pews, social gatherings, and business as usual is either misinformed wishful thinking or a death wish.
Prager adds to the misinformation in his op-ed piece. He must be ignored.
Meredith Baker
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.