Trump hasn’t tempered rhetoric
Donald Trump is a narcissist and racist. He was elected president of the United States in part because he recognized that many in the base of the Republican Party harbors within the deep dark recesses of their being many grievances and simmering resentments, including white supremacy, anti-Semitism and racial hatred. He tapped into this.
Many of them had suppressed acting on these beliefs until Trump’s inflammatory actions and rhetoric made them feel enabled, like they had friends in high places. We saw this at his campaign rallies and in Charlottesville, Va. This has led to an explosion of white supremacy.
The gunman in Charlottesville targeted blacks and the gunman in El Paso targeted Hispanics, but President Trump hasn’t tempered his rhetoric in the least. He might as well give them a wink and a nod. He is, however, like the arsonist caught red-handed with a can of gasoline, who swears he had nothing to do with the fire.
Donald Trump is first and foremost a bully, and doesn’t like face-to-face confrontation. He is,. however, a Twitter tiger and goes after nearly everyone by tweet. He insulted Mette Frederisksen, the prime minister of Denmark, after she said it was absurd to think they would sell Greenland.
He has insulted Theresa May and Angela Merckel. Notice that these women are our allies and are all strong women, apparently he has a problem with strong women. He never insults autocrats or dictators and has nothing but praise and admiration for men like the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.
British Ambassador Kim Darroch resigned after Trump called him a pompous fool and said his administration would no longer work with him. His ire was provoked when a cache of diplomatic cables were leaked to a British tabloid labeling him and his administration inept, insecure and incompetent. They could have added diplomatically clumsy and thin-skinned. All ambassadors, including ours keep their governments informed about the governments in the countries where they are stationed.
Our president has earned the moniker, Trump the Chump. He calls himself the great dealmaker, but he moved the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and got nothing from Netanyahu. Putin annexed the Crimea. Trump caters to him constantly and gets nothing. He has legitimized Kim’s North Korean regime and got nothing.
Willie Pack
Paulding
Trump has done many good things
I think President Trump has accomplished a lot. We had a 35% corporate income tax, the highest in the world. Texas Instruments packed up its entire HQ and moved to Zurich.
The NAFTA treaty was decades old. It had never been updated. President Trump got it revised. American business wants the new treaty. Both Canada and Mexico want the new treaty. Why hasn’t Pelosi brought it up for a vote?
China is in the middle of a 50-year plan to become the dominant world power. It is building up its military. Under the old trade treaty it was considered an underdeveloped country. It sold us a lot more than it bought from us. It could sell us stuff without tariffs, but our goods had to pay tariffs to be delivered in China. It has blatantly stolen our trade secrets.
Trump got us out of the climate change treaty. This was a nonsensical agreement that, in simple terms, required the U.S. and the European Union to reduce carbon emissions, but there were no requirements that China, India and Brazil do so. If we are going to fight climate change all countries should be involved.
He also ended the Iran treaty. Again, this treaty made little sense. There was no provision for inspections, and it only lasted 10 years, after which Iran could go back to developing nuclear weapons.
During Trump’s presidency:
• he stimulated the economy so that over five million new jobs have been created — over 50,000 in manufacturing.
• he got the unemployment rate down to 3.8%. The job participation rate is back up to normal levels.
• food stamp recipients are down over 10%.
• he has rolled back hundreds of regulations that caused headaches for small businesses.
• he has rebuilt the military.
• he has slowed illegal border crossings and will probably slow them even more once he gets more of the wall built.
• new business formations are up, mainly due to lower corporate tax and reduced regulations.
• he got the sentencing reform that Black leaders have wanted for years passed.
• he appointed more women to high-level government posts than any other president. He has created a deal with Google to create 250,000 high-tech jobs.
President Trump has done a lot of good for the country. Unfortunately, the liberals in Congress would rather obstruct any progress than deal with the country’s problems. Congressmen need to get back to doing their jobs.
James Hitchcock
rural Edgerton
Won’t change faith
In the Oct. 9 isue of The Crescent-News, Paul Grant from Paulding expressed himself very well.
Some writers, perhap, have a bad taste in their mouth. Some people go into a rage when religion is talked about.
Religion has always been very strong in my family. Some people laugh at me because I am a very strong, being a Catholic. I will never change my strong feeling about my Catholic faith.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.