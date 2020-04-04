Trump has done quite a bit
In response to the anti-Trump letter written by Ed Singer, I find it appalling that he could pen so many lies and ignore what Tump has done.
Why did Singer not mention Trump’s closing of our border to China on Jan. 31, 10 days after coronavirus was finally disclosed by the Chinese government? He was the first world leader to do so. Then he stopped incoming travel from highly infected European countries, thus saving thousands of American lives. For that, he was called a xenophobe, a racist, etc. by members of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and the lapdog national press.
Singer accuses the president of running and hiding. Really? Who was that speaking to Americans every weekday about his plans to deal with the pandemic until the biased national media tried to shut him down because his talks were popular with the public?
Trump brought two military hospital ships to New York and California at the governors’ requests, sent the Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary hospitals in NYC boroughs and has worked tirelessly to increase medical supplies?
At Gov. DeWine’s request, Trump told the FDA to let Ohio’s Battelle Institute proceed with sanitizing used medical masks, this freeing up thousands of masks for medical personnel.
Yes, there are shortages of medical equipment, but many leaders of private companies that Singer so despises are working to solve this. It includes GM, Ford and others, and even Mike Lindell, the “pillow guy.”
It was Trump who called leaders of Walmart, Target, etc., and had them open their huge parking lots to allow for coronavirus testing.
Who are these “elites” that Singer likes to blame for our pandemic problems? The aforementioned GM and Ford or the owner of the Patriots football team who sent his organization’s jet to bring one million medical masks from China o the U.S. at his own cost?
Or is Singer playing the old game of class warfare — pitting leaders of private enterprise against the public that needs their help?
Trump is not perfect, but he is trying his best. Which is considerably more than one can say for Singer. Instead of helping us come together, he strives to force us apart. He should be ashamed.
Darlene Prince
rural Continental
Trump did take action
The leftist national media and Democrats incessantly report that the spread of the coronavirus is, well, President Trump’s fault. Here is a key fact: In the beginning, China lied. People died.
Although the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China in early December 2019, the Chinese downplay the potential for the disease to spread. The World Health Organization (WHO) reinforced China’s falsehoods that no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus.”
• Jan. 17, the CDC and DHS announced that American citizens returning from travel-restricted countries were being rerouted to specific airports.
• Jan. 22, President Trump announced the first case of coronavirus in the U.S. was reported, of a man who had traveled from Wuhan, China.
• Jan. 24, the CDC confirmed the second U.S. case of coronavirus, adding again that “based on what we know right now, the immediate risk to America remains low.”
• Jan. 28, President Trump expanded U.S. airport screenings to identify travelers showing symptoms and instituted mandatory quarantines.
• Jan. 30, the WHO declared a global health emergency of international concern and President Trump created the White House Coronavirus Task Force (CTF) to coordinate efforts regarding this new disease.
• Jan. 31, the president declared coronavirus a U.S. public health emergency and issued the ban on travel between the United States and China. Joe Biden criticized President Trump’s China travel ban at a campaign event, “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia.”
• Feb. 4, the White House directed the U.S. FDA to step up coronavirus diagnostic testing procedures.
• Feb. 5 and Feb. 18, the CDC issued a public statement saying, “While we continue to believe the immediate risk of 2019nCoV exposure to the general public is low.”
• Feb. 20 the administration raised travel warnings for Japan and South Korea. It was not until Feb. 26 that the first case of suspected local transmission in the United States was announced by the CDC. President Trump that day named Vice President Pence to lead the CTF.
• Feb. 27, VP Pence named Dr. Deborah Birx to serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.
• Feb. 29, the first death from the coronavirus was recorded in the U.S.
• March 11, the WHO declared coronavirus a worldwide pandemic.
• March 12, President Trump imposed travel restrictions on Europe and elsewhere.
• March 13, President Trump declared a national emergency.
If Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat friends believe the president was not acting on this issue what was she doing? Nothing!
Jerry Zielke
Antwerp
