Kern wants chance to do a good job
First of all, I will state for full disclosure, that I am David Kern’s uncle.
That being said, I feel that Dave would make an excellent Defiance County commissioner.
As his uncle, I have watched Dave grow into an excellent adult and devout family man, with strong values who proudly serves his community.
As a young man, he’s learned and developed a strong work ethic. He will get things done. He is the type of man who will tell you what he thinks is best for the community, based on feedback he’s received whether it’s popular or not. And he’ll also listen to people before making a decision.
While working various jobs involving dealing with the public, Dave found his niche in community service. He has been with the South Richland Fire Department for five-plus years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. He has served on the Ayersville Local Schools District school board for five years and is in his second term. While on the school board, he has served as president of the Ayersville Education Foundation, served on the building committee for the new building project, served on the Financial Review Committee and is currently the legislative liaison for the district.
He is also an executive committeeman for the Defiance County Republican Party and an executive committeeman for the Ohio State School Board Association.
In all his jobs, he has learned to handle budgets, and work with the public.
All in all, I believe Dave would make an excellent county commissioner. He’s young with great ideas and enthusiasm, with no preconceived ideas about the politics and the job ahead of him.
He just wants the chance to do a good job for his communities and make them proud.
Keith Roughton
Defiance
Schindler will work hard
Joe Schindler has been a loyal employee for my company farm for seven years. In that seven years, I have seen him go above and beyond what he is called to do on many occasions.
As a volunteer first responder, Joe always answers the call, no matter what time, day or night. It could be anything from a car accident to honoring a fallen soldier on their final journey home.
As a trustee for Richland Township, he is very passionate about using the resources he is entrusted with in the best way possible. Joe works to make sure the roads are in good shape, and that the two volunteer fire departments have the best equipment the township can afford.
As an employee for me, he is very dedicated and willing to work the hours that are required to get the job done. He is dependable, honest, and has a great work ethic.
Joe will work hard as a county commissioner and do his best for Defiance County. Please vote for Joe Schindler on March 17.
Aaron Zimmerman
Defiance
Engel epitomizes ‘public servant’
I have had the good fortune to spend my entire law enforcement career working with Doug Engel as an investigator, as a supervisor, as a director and as the sheriff.
Engel epitomizes the phrase “public servant” with his tireless leadership of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. His expertise in investigating crime is well known. Our former sheriff once told me “Doug Engel is the best cop I’ve ever met.” Me too.
Sheriff Engel is a strong supporter of his employees, and has provided a multitude of educational opportunities for them. Since becoming sheriff, he has added in-house firearms and defensive tactics instructors. Proficiency with equipment has become a priority, all the while, maintaining public safety as his top priority. As a manager, he is willing to listen to his subordinates viewpoints.
Doug Engel has worked hard to ensure that every area of the county receives adequate patrol. During the shutdown of the Clinton Street bridge, you could frequently find Sheriff Engel assisting with traffic control as law enforcement dealt with numerous accidents on and around Domersville Road.
Sheriff Engel has long been a champion of sheriff’s office employees being involved in the community and giving back, he is a long-time supporter and member of the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association and Shop with a Cop. Sheriff Engel’s faith in God is one of his greatest assets, and this is reflected in how the chaplaincy program at the sheriff’s office has been expanded.
Doug Engel is a devout husband and father, who has dedicated his life to keeping Defiance County a great place to live. Sheriff Engel has forged bonds with state and federal agencies, and the people that run them, that have in turn supported Defiance County with numerous grants and equipment.
Someone said to me during Engel’s first campaign for sheriff, “you only support Doug because he saved your life.” That’s part of it. Doug did save my life one night, and I’m eternally grateful, but I’ve got many reasons to support Doug Engel. I’ve shared a few of them here. If you’d like to hear more reasons to keep Sheriff Engel, ask me.
I am proud to work with Sheriff Engel, and I ask you to help us support the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office by re-electing Doug Engel on March 17.
Steven Mueller
rural Defiance
Rayle runs office smoothly
On Tuesday, Putnam County voters will be choosing a Republican candidate for Putnam County recorder. Lori Rayle, the current county chief deputy recorder is the only candidate with the experience needed to assume the position of county recorder.
There is a reason Lori Rayle is the chief deputy recorder; she has 15 years experience working in the recorder’s office. She has earned the title and is more than qualified to be the next Putnam County recorder.
Lori Rayle is an honest, hardworking, ethical, committed, respected, knowledgeable, experienced woman. Lori is a lifelong Putnam County resident, a lifelong conservative Republican, Christian, passionate pro-life supporter, wife, mother (Blue Star mother), daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother.
Lori Rayle is the glue that has kept the Putnam County recorder’s office running during the current recorder’s illness. For the past two years Lori Rayle has assumed all the duties of the Putnam County recorder. While continuing to perform the duties required of her chief deputy job, Rayle is doing every aspect of the current recorder’s work.
The additional duties include managing the office, the annual budget, managing the office budget, payroll, processing daily monthly and annual reports, software conversions, reporting to county commissioners and state and local officials.
Lori Rayle has stepped up to the plate, Rayle currently has full responsibility for the day-to-day operation at the recorder’s office. Rayle works daily with courthouse staff, state recorder personnel, attorney’s, business professionals and the general public, meticulously recording the important documents required of the job.
Because of Lori Rayle and her staff, the recorder’s office has run smoothly during the current recorder’s inability to perform the duties required of the recorder.
Lori Rayle is highly respected at the county and state level. Her knowledge, her integrity, character, personality and experience has earned her the endorsement of retired Ohio State Rep. and State Sen. Lynn Watchmann and, most importantly, the staff of the Putnam County Courthouse.
Lori Rayle has not requested or accepted any contributions for her campaign. Lori Rayle doesn’t have billboards or the biggest and the most political signs. What she does have is experience.
Lori Rayle does not have to learn the recorder job; she knows the recorder’s job.
Elect Lori Rayle Putnam County recorder.
Carol Fortman-Bunn
Columbus Grove
Zartman devoted to residents
I’m writing this letter in support of Paulding County Commissioner Tony Zartman. I’ve witnessed personally, how devoted to the residents of our county he is. He has been instrumental in the creation of the Paulding County Vision Board which is made up of board members representing the different communities throughout our county.
For those not familiar with the group, it’s a team that coordinates collaboration, plans strategically, and secures more grant funding by leveraging working together.
I fully support his endeavor to be re-elected for Paulding County commissioner and strongly believe his 12 plus years of county leadership will lead Paulding County confidently into the future.
Lisa McClure
Paulding
