Countering Anti-Trump crowd claims
Seems our local anti-Trump chorus is back again. Since I don’t have space to refute all of their claims, I will have to pick the most egregious ones.
First, you have a person from Paulding who reposts lies and court cases which were thrown out for lack of evidence and calls names like a child in kindergarten. And he is suppose to be an adult?
Then you have a woman who implores us to watch the so-called impeachment hearings? What impeachment? As per HR 308 (73-74) and the impeachment of Bill Clinton, these hearings must go through the Judiciary Committee, not the Intelligence committee, thus making them illegal to start with. It’s called a precedent. Look it up and it’s a rule the House must follow.
And let’s not forget that every one of Adam Schiff’s so-called witnesses have stated that nothing Trump has done rises to the level of impeachment or that he has done anything wrong. Which means the Senate can vote to dismiss or void the charges and they will be like they never, ever happened.
Then we have the myth of a quid pro quo, something that the ambassador and the president of Ukraine and the U.S. ambassador have repeatedly said never happened. And there was no law or rule broken in delaying anything as they still received the money and nobody to date can name the law or rule that was supposedly broken.
The same person making this claim needs to look up what bribery actually means. It does not fit here and never will, no matter how hard she tries. And if she wants to claim another government helped in a campaign, she need look no further then the discredited Steele folder paid for by the Clinton campaign which started this.
Then you have another person claiming that Trump “disrespected us” by not showing his tax returns. Name me the law that says he has to? And he can’t be an unindicted co-conspirator as per Jones v. Clinton, U.S. Supreme Court. The rest of her rant is clearly disproved with a simple Google search.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Apply criteria uniformly
Having read recent letters expressing regret that the cohort of successful candidates in this year’s local elections did not quite “reflect” the racial-gender-sexual orientation, etc. composition of the larger rural Northwest Ohio population, allow me to express my complete agreement. Yes, it’s entirely possible that, for reasons of both nature and nurture, administrative and leadership abilities may not be uniformly distributed across these recognized “communities.” Nevertheless, considerations of competence must not frustrate the goal of inclusion.
Still, I’m surprised that those who would advance this goal fail to argue its extension well beyond the class of local officials. Specifically, the distribution problem of administrative ability can be extended to, for example, athletic prowess. The NBA provides a case in point. Clearly, that league’s player rosters of are top-heavy with young, healthy, African American males to a degree that far surpasses their proportion of the American population as a whole. Since NBA basketball is intended to appeal to all Americans, therefore, should not the composition of its athletic stars “reflect” our nation as a whole? Accordingly, may I suggest the following rules be instituted to remedy this injustice?:
• First, all rosters must be approximately 65-75% Caucasian, 10-15% African American, 10-15% non-white Hispanic, and perhaps 5 10% other ethnic “communities” to a degree reflecting their numbers over a sufficient length of time.
• Second, rosters should be roughly half men and half women, either self-proclaimed or biological. Additionally, representative proportions of both genders should be LGBTQ.
• Third, roughly half of all rosters should be over 40 years of age.
• Fourth, an appropriate percentage of all rosters should represent those with legally recognized physical disabilities.
Finally, should any “community” not currently enjoying legal status, e.g., vegetarians, achieve such, appropriate action will be taken to ensure their inclusion as well?
Yes, I know that some of you sports purists out there will argue that these rules of inclusion would make the game far sloppier than would be the case were objective athletic ability to be the prime criterion of player selection. But look on the bright side. With these statutes in place the Chinese, a race far less appreciative of inclusion than we, would probably lose interest in the NBA product. That would make it far easier for NBA players to champion the liberties of Hong Kong without fear of financial repercussions.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
