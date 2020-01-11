Stand up for veterans
On Jan. 3, my husband had a medical appointment at the VA Toledo Clinic.
I’m sitting there watching men and women veterans coming in for appointments. They are all ages and had different medical reasons to be there.
A man rolls in seated in a wheelchair without his legs, but he came by himself, no helper. Another man comes in with a walker, others come walking in and acting as if they are there for just a check up.
Also, you noticed I didn’t mention nationality because being a veteran, it doesn’t matter. They are all American veterans. The enemy didn’t care what nationality they were, they were known as American military.
The veteran fought for Americans’ freedom — that’s you and me. They did not disrespect the president. They may not have agreed with him, but filled out their duty.
After arriving home from my husband’s appointment, I found out that there were congressmen during a recent congressional session that did not stand while the pledge of allegiance was being recited at the opening. I guess they do not support the United States of America, but are still taking the money of veteran taxpayers and citizen taxpayers.
I said veterans and citizens, not illegal immigrants, who some of the congressmen seem to support more than our own veterans.
It’s time to stand up for the real Americans! God bless the U.S.A.
Sue Junge
rural New Bavaria
