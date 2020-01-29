Trump put ally in ‘great peril’
Much has been said about the Senate proceedings regarding the impeached president. The argument regarding procedure is not so much about Democrats getting their way as much as the concerns of following past procedures. Most have had witnesses at some point. The Senate doesn’t seem to be able to admit the connection between the president’s orders to disobey subpoenas and the lack of top tier witnesses.
If the president can prevent staff from participating then how does one get top tier witnesses? Democrats have witness from those directly involved: a member of the security team, a secretary who covers the procedures for the vice president, ambassadors to the country and region involved but these evidently are not sufficient. A president who can prevent staff from testifying about his actions is extremely close to declaring himself a dictator.
Many Republicans will go so far as to say the president did something wrong, they just don’t think it was wrong enough? Or is it job security? Serving our country as a member of Congress is a great honor.
Given that there’s great fear of speaking against the administration and not being able to successfully send more than 50 bills to the president for his signature, I would imagine much of pleasure has disappeared. Judging from the number of retirees in the past year and a half I would guess that I’m right. Claire McCaskill tried to reassure them on air last night saying there is plenty of life outside the capital.
To think that this is not an important point in the life of the country is a great disservice. He has taken executive privilege too far. He disobeyed a law when he withheld money designated by Congress. He put an ally in great peril when they could not purchase more arms to fight Russia who then felt emboldened in their attacks on Ukraine and soldiers were killed. What was his motivation?
Since Trump had no problem in the past two years in sending military aide to Ukraine, then the motivating factor was his interest in getting dirt on Joe Biden. We cannot let personal gain be the incentive for official action. Protecting the security of our nation and that of our allies is too large a sacrifice.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
War should be last resort
Philosopher George Santayana famously stated: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Looking backwards into the past century we can see errors of our ways and wonder: Could we have avoided tragic loss of life in so many wars? The truth of the past disappears unless it is reinforced with good education and honest leadership. Our current administration spins lies of recent events and draws the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war.
Under President Bush, his press secretary, Ari Fleischer, Under Secretary of State John Bolton, and many other Bush administration officials lied about the Iraqi regime’s stockpile of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and terrorist ties. Nevertheless, WMDs and “Al Queda ties” became the public cause for war. Those who protested going to war were attacked as “unpatriotic.”
Six months into the invasion and with the U.S. military, my son included, combing the Iraqi landscape, it became official: no weapons of mass destruction. While Al Queda had hardly a foothold anywhere in Iraq prior to the invasion, the terrorist organization soon spread across the northern Iraq.
While our leaders fantasized that the Iraqi people would be liberated and experience freedom, by 2016 our “war of liberation” had killed 400,000-900,000 Iraqis, leveled buildings, and destroyed transportation and communication systems. The U.S. invasion followed by months of occupation, created a failed state. My daughter was there as a nurse A few short years later, ISIS moved in.
Today, these same former Bush officials join Trump’s team on Fox News spinning lies this time with Iran in their crosshairs. Our commander-in-chief directs the U.S. military to assassinate another country’s revered military leader without first informing Congress or our allies. Additionally, the attack took place in Iraq, violating that nation’s sovereignty.
White House officials claimed “self-defense” yet failed to provide any evidence. Parroting justifications used in the past, they predicted this killing would become a catalyst for freedom. Experts know otherwise: when threatened, Iranians will rally around their government leaders.
Memories are too often shaped by what we wish for, rather than what took place. In the midst of horrific loss of life, military contractors profit from war and politicians distract citizens through false calls to patriotism. In a democracy, citizens must learn that security is achieved through diplomacy and knowledge. War must always be a last resort keeping our children home.
Connie Allgire
Defiance
