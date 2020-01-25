What are Trump’s lawyers avoiding?
Mitch McConnell has announced his intention to work closely with the president and the White House on the impeachment trial. Is this a fair and unbiased way to address charges of wrongdoing? Aside from the fact that it sounds a lot like a prosecutor catering to an indicted defendant’s every whim, keep in mind that Mr. Trump calls the impeachment a hoax and claims charges against him should be summarily dismissed. How can a trial be fair and a hoax at the same time?
You might almost get the idea that Mr. McConnell is afraid of letting the truth come out. Whatever that truth may be, I know one thing: The American people deserve to hear all of it, including the testimony of witnesses and contents of pertinent documents. I sincerely hope the other U.S. senators (talking to you here, Mr. Portman) will stand up for the separation of powers and insist on hearing witnesses that the White House has thus far barred from speaking. If our senators don’t stand up for us right away, democracy will be severely harmed.
In between calling constitutional actions of our Congress a hoax, a sham and a kangaroo court, the president has also claimed, in front of cameras numerous times, that he has nothing to hide and did nothing wrong. (If you’re like me, you might wonder what exactly are the standards of perfection for a telephone call between heads of state, but I suspect we’ll never know the answer to that.) So why is a team of White House lawyers contorting themselves into knots to evade the facts and brush off serious charges on technicalities?
I can only hope all elected officials realize that we, the people, are watching this closely. We have the right to see and hear what goes on at this trial. We have the right to expect a fair election next fall, free from foreign interference, fake news, and fake outrage. All of those we’ve honored with our past votes should be fighting for us. Let’s let Mitch McConnell know he cannot keep the American people in the dark!
A trial without evidence is a coverup.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
Show support for AuGlaize Village
This letter is written in support of maintaining AuGlaize Village.
We as members and volunteers are being treated unfairly by our three Defiance County commissioners — Gary Plotts, Ryan Mack and Mick Pocratsky.
The village belongs to all of Defiance County residents, not just the commissioners. This is a very historical and educational facility.
Volunteers work very hard to keep up the grounds and buildings. There are 4-6 shows every season besides school children having special scheduled days and other organizations also. The county is responsible for the lawn mowing, snow removal, keeping up the buildings, etc., it is done by the volunteers.
With 4-6 shows a season, depending upon weather, we use the money made to keep up necessities, pay utility bills, etc., with very little help from our three commissioners. We begged for years to have a new roof and siding put on the red barn, which was needed. This took around seven years to get this accomplished, and in the meantime there was much damage in the hay loft and rooms on the main floor and damage to historical items, collectibles and donations. Commissioners should have been ashamed of themselves. Then out of kindness, Defiance Eagles donated the money to put up a new shelterhouse which was much needed. Thank you so much!
Wouldn’t you want to keep up a very historical facility for the purpose of the history of Defiance County and for education? Now, if you don’t support the Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) and also don’t attend the events held, how can you expect the citizens of Defiance County to support you at election time? This is pitiful.
Citizens of Defiance County, please sign the petition being circulated that says there is a need for commissioners to have DCHS manage the village, with commissioners monetarily supporting improvements to the village as it is written down on documents.
Bob Wagner, along with trustees and volunteers, were told by former Commissioner Otto Nicely that if the county hotel/motel tax was approved that a third of the money taken in would be given to the village and we wouldn’t have to worry about income for upkeep. Really? It didn’t happen.
These three men and Otto Nicely want us to vote for them in the next election? No way!
Linda Wagner
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: Linda Wagner is the former secretary of the Defiance County Historical Society.)
Democrats on a ‘fishing expedition’
So where have the Republican senators been for the last month? Did they not monitor the House impeachment proceedings or have someone on their staff do it for them? They act like a bunch of naive school children. These are supposed to be the intelligent, thoughtful and informed legislators.
In a way I feel sorry for Sen. Schumer. He has to defend the arrogance and incompetence of Nancy Pelosi that allowed this impeachment event to move forward. She, Pelosi, actually hoped the Mueller Report would end the Trump presidency, and when that failed, she believed Adam Schiff. I wouldn’t believe Adam Schiff if he said day was light and night was dark. But that’s me.
So, let’s get a few things straight. The House did not subpoena any witnesses.
Wait a minute, yes, they did. But the person went to court to ask the court to justify the subpoena. This is all perfectly legal and correct. When that happened the House staff rushed to the court and withdrew the subpoena. Why? Because they were on a fishing expedition and had no evidence that could be used in court to justify their action. After that they dropped any interest in going to court over subpoenaing anyone.
Now the House impeachment staff arrives in the U.S. Senate and demands that the Senate provide the subpoenas of key White House presidential advisors. The Republican leadership in the Senate has stated that it was up to the House to do this, and if they didn’t, the Senate should only hear what evidence the House has.
So, the House cherry picks statements of people that have second-, third- or fourth-hand information. They tried this during the House impeachment hearing. They were shot down by Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio and others.
The House impeachment group looks like a bunch of very angry, bitter people. Why? Because they are not getting their way. What a waste. The time and the things that might have gotten done that could have helped the country was wasted on this.
David Dodt
Defiance
Are we a Christian nation?
“Humanism” from the “Humanist Manifesto (1933)” has now become, through the NEA, the state-sponsored John Dewey religion of public schools which will soon lose their funding (because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that religion must be separate from government).
Humanism has believed the lies of “psychology” that teaches “existentialism” that ignorantly is based on the lie of Satan to Eve in Genesis 3:5 that humans could be as gods by learning the knowledge of evil. Existential psychology is defined as “allowing a client (‘freedom of choice’) to devicss that give purpose to life (without Christ); dealing with the freedom of choice that is part of being human” — (apart from God).
For example, “Understanding Psychology,” a textbook since 1990, doesn’t mention the words “soul” or “spirit” even though the dictionary defines “psyche” as “the human soul,” but rather the psychology textbook on page 176 says that the Lord’s Prayer is superstition.
That’s an anti-Christ lie because Jesus Christ in about 31 A.D. ordered that prayer for the human soul and spirit. Matthew 6:9-13: “Our Father which art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven, give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, for ever. Amen.”
Now, over 1,900 years later, Melania Trump has read the Lord’s Prayer at the Republican convention, and those who have been taught satanic humanism are still upset even though our years are numbered from Christ’s birth and the Holy Bible remains the world’s best-selling book.
Jesus said: “heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away” — Matthew 24:35. That means that the existential threats of Nike, school pride, the UN and Ohio State are all under the Christ-from-heaven threat of Revelation 21:8: “all liars shall have their part in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone.”
It is said that Pontius Pilate changed his mind after Christ was crucified and resurrected, making Pilate a Christian. Is the U.S. still a Christian nation or not? “A wicked and adulterous generation requires s sign, but no sign will be given (Matthew 12:39).
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
