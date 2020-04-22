Leadership doesn’t ‘ignore science’
Rep. Craig Riedel’s op-ed on April 14 wants to end Ohio’s stay-at-home order.
But ending physical distancing is a medical matter, not legislative. We are in the middle of a deadly epidemic — medical experts say mitigation should continue.
Physical distancing and washing hands had to be implemented so extensively, across the whole country, because Trump lacks capacity to comprehend complex matters and prepare/respond appropriately, due to his malignant narcissism and unbalanced emotional intelligence.
He ignored warnings, delayed responding, downplayed the danger, disinformed, lied, responded ineffectually, provided inaccurate information, blamed others, attacked the free press, insulted reporters, defunded WHO, concentrated on his personal public relations rather than public safety, promoted himself rather than medical science, all of which caused the U.S. outbreak to be more extensive than necessary.
Trump failed to prepare for pandemics, though he was notified about the risk by the previous administration, presidential daily briefings, China, WHO, American researchers/physicians/public-health experts working at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva when the pandemic started, and world news.
Trump failed to implement containment measures after Patient 1 was identified in Washington state: there was limited testing, no contact tracing, insufficient isolation, insufficient quarantining, inadequate supply of medical equipment, no medical infrastructure planning, and inaccurate testing kits.
Trump’s comprehensive failure caused the massive national economic collapse with depression-era unemployment.
Novel coronavirus is called “novel” because no one has immunity. Humans are susceptible until herd immunity is developed. Herd immunity usually happens when significant numbers of people have developed antibodies or are vaccinated. However, WHO says there is no evidence that antibodies protect from this virus. We need confidence that ending physical distancing will not cause a surge in deaths and infections.
Harvard Medical School says we need five million to 10 million tests per day to have adequate data to determine mitigation reduction. We must follow medical advice from experts like Dr. Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Acton of the Ohio Department of Health; and Dr. Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, not a delusional person like Trump or a gullible Republican legislator like Riedel.
Riedel need not trouble himself with legislation that ignores medical guidance. Dangerous, wishful thinking on Riedel’s part to end physical distancing before herd immunity or new infection rates are down to zero, is unwise, reckless, dangerous. True leadership does not ignore science and public safety. Infected employees and dead citizens can’t restart an economy.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
How do we get our beliefs?
Several years ago I had the opportunity to become a member of a jury in Paulding County. The case was determining whether or not there was an assault. There was the testimony of the alleged person accused of assault and the testimony of the alleged victim. The only other evidence was a video from the local convenience- gas station where the assault was to have happened.
The prosecutor ran the video and said that it would show that an assault had happened. Next up was the defense. He ran the same video and said that it would show that an assault had not happened. The same video would prove both guilt and innocence? Confusing? Not really. You see we all are biased in our beliefs. The prosecutor wants a conviction, the defense wants a not guilty verdict.
News sources are all biased, whether liberal or conservative. They both will take the same information and try to make it say what they want it to say. I can look at a news feed article and know what will be said by just looking at the source from where it came. I look at the name of the person writing the letter to the editor and I know what the article will be about because of their bias.
What we believe or do not believe will determine our bias. For instance, our former president referred to babies as punishment and that would be a reason to end the heartbeat of an unborn baby. I have three wonderful daughters that I love dearly and ten wonderful grandchildren and have never thought of them as being punishment.
So he and I are biased in what we believe concerning children. So since he was elected to serve two terms then I assume that there must be many who have the same views as he and even those who write letters to the editor here in this newspaper. Each person has a right to what they believe and why. We all have our biases.
About two months ago a female writer stated that she wasn’t a one-issue voter. Otherwise stopping the heartbeat of an unborn child didn’t seem to be a big issue with her. She has a right to her beliefs as do I. Maybe the question should be, “Where do we get our beliefs?”
Patrick Holt
Grover Hill
