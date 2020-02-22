‘Can’t think of a better candidate’
The primary is just around the corner. If you are undecided on who to vote for Defiance County commissioner, the answer is clear — Patty Schafer!
We have been friends for over 40 years, and she is caring, compassionate and wise beyond her years. She is very enthusiastic, outgoing and has a very upbeat demeanor that makes her easy to talk to.
Working with various businesses over the years, Patty has the vast knowledge it takes to deal with issues that will come up in the county commissioner capacity. If there is something she is not familiar with, she will make sure she finds out everything possible about it before making a decision. Patty has always taken a conservative approach to spending and I know she has a strong understanding of the budget process.
Patty loves Defiance! She is a proud graduate of DHS and now has grandchildren who are growing up in Defiance and attending the elementary school.
Being a part of the decision-making process that will affect our future generations is very important to her.
I cannot think of a better candidate to vote for in the primary election. So, please support Patty on St. Patrick’s Day-March 17.
Connie Seimet
Defiance
‘Symphony of Trees’ helps kids, families
What is “Symphony of Trees? (SOT)” It is more than a social event that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this November. The symphony is a group of local people who have great visions of hope, dedication and compassion for our children right here in Henry County.
We are a group that takes a stand to help children and families in Henry who have seen days that some of us could never imagine We as a group are committed to continue to raise money throughout the year by hosting events such as “The Murder Mystery” on Feb. 29, “The Witches Brews,” and our biggest fundraiser event in November, the “SOT.”
In 2018, Henry County had a child population of 5,933. This same year 3% of our children right here, our neighbors and friends, and our children and grandchildren’s classmates in Henry County were victims of physical abuse, neglect and sexual abuse. A nationwide study states “approximately five children die every day because of child abuse. One out of three girls and one out of five boys will be sexually abused before they reach age 18.
Since our first event in 2000 we have been able to raise over $1 million to specifically help the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Northwest Ohio CASA and Henry County Hospital in providing a voice and care for those who are too afraid to stand on their own. Symphony of Trees is a not for profit charitable (501c3) agency. The funds raised throughout the year are divided between these three agences to assist them providing the best quality care possible for our children.
We are asking you to please help the SOT to be the voice, hope and light in our community for the ones who can’t be on their own. Please attend some of our events throughout the year and consider making a tax-deductible donation in honor of SOT as often as possible. Perhaps even consider the Symphony when estate planning. Donations can be made to Symphony of Trees Inc., P.O. 14, Napoleon, OH 43545.
Please check out our website at www.SymphonyOfTrees.com about our upcoming event, “Wanted, Dead or Alive, A Western Murder Mystery” on Feb. 29 This event is sure to be fun for all ages.
Tickets are $40 apiece and appetizers begin at 6 p.m. at The Armory. They may be purchased at Artistic Roots, the Napoleon Chamber of Commerce, MKats or online at SymphonyOfTrees.com
Nicki Cochran
Napoleon
(Editor’s note: Nicki Cochran is first vice-chair of the Symphony of Trees executive committee.)
Republicans need a different candidate
I always voted Republican until George Bush’s second term. He took the country down, so I had to vote for Obama in 2008. Then in 2016 I again voted Republican, and have been sorry ever since.
Donald Trump has done a lot of nasty things, mostly just thinking of himself and his family. He is just a programmed robot that sounds the same all the time — no feeling or compassion for anyone.
They must have changed his battery and channel after he was acquitted because he sounded like a whipped dog with his tail between his legs, but he couldn’t shut his mouth.
One Republican, Mitt Romney, had the courage to use his own mind and not vote the way his party wanted him to. Bless him that he knew Donald Trump was guilty of everything as charged. Now Donald says he used religion as a crutch just because he voted for what he thought was right, so that says a lot about the robot. Republicans and Democrats are both alike as they always vote the party, not their mind.
I sure hope the Republicans get someone with a little more compassion for people or I will definitely have to vote Democrat again in 2020.
Obama was alright because Trump has carried on with lots of things that were started during his term and acts like he thought of everything. Get someone else to run — turn him off. I believe in the Constitution of the Untied States.
Paul Ort
rural Defiance
