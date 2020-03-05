Ayersville welcomes income tax dollars
Only the thought of death upsets folks more than that of paying taxes. Having someone tell you her opinion and how to vote on taxes comes close. What follows are facts about Ayersville Local Schools, not hyperbole. Let me first be transparent about myself.
I graduated from Ayersville having attended kindergarten through the 12th grade, moved out-of-state while at university but returned, have lived in the district for forty plus years, and own property in the district that includes my home. No one in my family including myself has ever been employed by the district or gained any thing financially from it.
Test scores and completion rates are now a primary focus for measuring success. Ayersville received an overall grade of B according to the Ohio School Report Card for 2019. It ranked 109 out of 608 Ohio public schools on the Performance Index for 2018-19 (second best in Defiance county).
Its graduation rate in five years of 98.4% is tied for best in the county. Ayersville has the lowest student enrollment (736) of the five public schools with facilities in Defiance County. It has the highest average teacher salary ($64,037) and the lowest percentage (64.5%) of funds spent on classroom instruction in the county (ranking 101 out of 166 similar sized districts in Ohio).
The average administrator salary ($74,350.86) is the county’s highest according to the 2019 District Profile Report. In this regard, the superintendent’s estimated salary and benefits for 2019-20 is $139,033.02. Its operating spending per pupil ($12,204) is the highest in the county. The real estate tax (50.43 mills as passed) for Ayersville is the highest in the county according to the treasurer’s office.
If approved, it would also have the highest school income tax (1.75%) in the county. Half of the 100 or so Ayersville school employees don’t live in the district.
Everyone agrees that students deserve an excellent education. Demands placed on the administration to operate efficiently is how the community ensures financial resources remain sufficient to meet the needs. Let’s all commit. For the 50% of employees who don’t live in the district, now is the time to buy a home here.
We welcome your income tax dollars. For those who rent a home here, demonstrate your community pride by buying a home here. We welcome new homeowners and their real estate tax dollars. Let’s also invite parents of open enrollment students too.
Robert Cooper
rural Defiance
Ayersville has helped many succeed
As outsiders looking in, we can be quick to judge when we may not know the reasonings behind a decision. In the case of school levies, we do have this right, as it is our money being entrusted to an administration to do what is “best” with it.
But what one person may view as a wonderful decision someone else may view as terrible. If a married couple cannot agree on a budget, how do we expect thousands of people to agree on a school’s budget? In essence, we have to trust that best decisions are being made for the students, staff, and community.
Ayersville is not just a “school.” We base Friday nights around football games. We spend summer evenings at the baseball field. Extracurriculars like FFA, choir, and band are offered, and the community reaps the benefit, having children exposed to more than “the basics.” In the best interest of students, our future, I hope we agree we don’t want “bare bones” offered. We want well-rounded young adults being sent out the doors.
While we can nitpick small things, the big picture is the majority of funding has been out of school administrators’ hands recently. Hundreds of thousands of revenue dollars has been lost from GM and state funding has been frozen. It’s also a fact Ohio’s school funding formula has been deemed non-compliant by law for almost 30 years, yet we are still waiting on change.
So yes, the school needs to call on us, the community, to help in this tough time. No one likes paying taxes, but it’s part of life and how America operates. My hope is that Ayersville as a community sees the importance of this short-term tax in helping maintain the excellence provided and not make a rash potentially detrimental decision.
Looking toward the future, my hope is that my children get to experience these opportunities my husband and I had at Ayersville. We have strong ties to this community and school. My great-grandmother was a teacher here, my grandparents were in one of the first graduating classes, my parents and my siblings all graduated from Ayersville.
We have all excelled, and Ayersville is in part to thank. I want my children to feel this blessing from a small-town community and school. Please consider paying it forward for our children, our future. We are all worth it, every single generation of Ayersville.
Kait Fritz
rural Defiance
(Kait Fritz is employed by Ayersville Local Schools as the district’s nurse.)
