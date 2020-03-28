Much ‘misinformation’ in letter
Concerning the letter from Sarah Maxwell (that appeared here on March 21), there is so much misinformation that I’m not going to be able to fully refute all of it. All I can do is mention her errors and the short truth about each of them.
Yes, the late John McCain presented the Steele Dossier to the FBI. But, he did it knowing that none of it had been vetted or confirmed true. In fact, he did it knowing it had been paid for by Hillary and knowing much of it was false. I would not call that acting as an “American!” He was acting like a political hack trying to damage a candidate he didn’t like.
Sarah has no way of knowing what issues our Sen. Portman considered before deciding how to vote during the sham impeachment trial. (I call it a sham because Democrats had no firsthand evidence or testimony incriminating President Trump.) To call someone un-American with no evidence or knowledge is, itself, un-American.
Sarah then accused Sen. Portman of voting against testimony! First, most of the testimony took place in the House, and Sen. Portman is not a member of the House What Mr. Portman voted against was additional testimony. All along, Democrats said they had presented an overwhelming case with irrefutable evidence of guilt. Then they asked for additional witnesses and documents. I guess their case was not as overwhelming and irrefutable as they claimed.
Nearly every senator voted strictly along party lines. I wonder if Ms. Maxwell would call them all un-American. Even our Sen. Brown (who once said unemployment benefits drive our economy) voted strictly along party lines. Do we know his thought process?
In the only direct quote from Sen. Portman that Sarah presented, Rob said which way he voted and what the result of his vote would be. He did not say that result was the reason he voted as he did. Only in Sarah’s mind did he say he voted to acquit so President Trump would not be punished. If a senator voted guilty strictly so President Trump would be removed from office, wouldn’t that be just as un-American as what Sarah says of Sen. Portman? But that apparently doesn’t concern her
In conclusion, Sen. Portman did exactly what every other senator did. He voted according to the evidence presented. That’s precisely what jurors should do
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
No ambiguity on stay-at-home order
In response to the article, “How will stay-at-home order be enforced” on March 24, the order is clear and not unambiguous. It is publicly accessible for everyone to read and know.
Go look up COVID-19 Ohio G, click on Gov. DeWine’s executive order, than click on the COVID-19 virus and read the Ohio Department of Health directive regarding COVID-19 and the policy of what is allowable and is not. It is understandable and plain language.
Gov. DeWine approved what the Department of Health director stated to prevent it but with allowances. They cannot enforce unless the health department allows them.
Also, the basic necessities allow people to get out for their emotional, mental, physical health and basic food necessities as well as medical and check on family, etc. The homeless are exempt from the order. In fact, almost all businesses are allowed to stay open.
It notes that the virus does spread by tabletop when a person touches, so gloves would help prevention. So would cleaning.
Patricia Orzechowski
Defiance
Daily reminders about the ‘emperor’
I am reminded daily with each additional White House coronavirus press conference that the emperor has no clothes.
Steve Rettig
Archbold
Grateful for Acton’s leadership
In these uncertain times, I am grateful for the leadership of Gov. DeWine and for his foresight in appointing Dr. Amy Acton to lead the Department of Health. In better days, I had been only slightly acquainted with this department when phoning in questions about babies or bugs.
Often people appointed as director of the Ohio Department Health have gained their status through political connections or donations. Not so for Dr. Acton. There is a wonderful write-up by Todd Franko of The (Youngstown) Vindicator, a reminder of how important local news sources are; this was Franko’s last story for The Vindicator which closed shop on Aug. 31, 2019 (https://vindyarchives.com/news/2019/aug/31/ohio-leaders-passion-comes-from-youngsto/).
Dr. Acton is a true professional with both a medical degree, a master’s in public policy and years of experience in both medical and non-profit organizations. We are fortunate to have her leading Ohio through a pandemic virus which carries so many unknown qualities.
Individuals make a difference and each of us in our own communities can. By staying home, by washing our hands, by observing health department directions, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safer. We can also make a difference by thanking those who are risking their lives to provide healthcare, sanitation services, food, safety, technical support, distribution, local news and social media, and mail — all that keeps us strong and connected.
But it is our systems, the way we organize ourselves as social beings, that truly matter in times of community crises. A strong safety net offers all people equitable security in healthcare, education, food, distribution, housing, police, and fire protection. We social beings rely on government. If we cannot see our way to protecting the least of those among us, we will all suffer. The pandemic clearly demonstrates this. No one is immune. We must care for all people in our communities. If our moral principles do not tell us this, our gut feelings of self-preservation should. COVID-19 clarifies our connection to one another.
I am grateful to all our leaders and those working hard to protect and serve us now. I am also grateful to leaders who fight every day for the health and well-being of anyone made vulnerable by poverty, sickness, or lack of equitable opportunities. They are trying to build humane systems of security for our children, our elderly, and our planet. We are all in this together. Take care!
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Template for the future?
This virus thing has me a little concerned.
Don’t get me wrong, I do think a convincing case can be made for how the president has handled this situation. If the experts can be believed the travel bans on China and Europe, despite charges of xenophobia, have greatly limited the number of new cases and proportional fatalities. He seems to have assembled a top-notch team of health care professionals to deal with the issue, despite charges that the team does not “reflect America.”
His marshaling of both the private sector and Congress in a focused effort to confront both the disease as well as the consequent economic dislocation has been most reassuring as indeed have been his efforts at organizing state governors, many of whom have proved in the past to be his staunchest political antagonists. And while bureaucratic inertia on the testing front did prove to be a significant shortcoming, much seems to have been accomplished in recent days to alleviate that problem.
So why am I concerned?
As one who passionately believes in the vital nature of individual liberty, I’m wondering if Trump’s actions will set a precedent for future occupants of the White House to manufacture crises whenever tough bids for re-election suggest such a stratagem, especially when blessed with a news media more accommodating than that suffered by the current incumbent.
Needless to say, this latter point presumes that responsibility for the crises in no way lies with the Chinese overlords whom we must never offend.
Such “crises” might involve potential terrorism, another epidemic, or who knows, something else. Maintaining that immediate actions must be taken before things get out of hand, can we expect Big Brother to place draconian restrictions on our freedoms of movement and assembly? Can freedom of speech and the press be curtailed, the damaging effects of “misinformation” offered as rationale? Will our economy be inundated with liquidity for businesses large and small with the expectation of grateful campaign contributions and for individuals with the expectation of votes?
Finally, when the imaginary crisis passes will government point to its “success” as an excuse to maintain its grip on our freedoms and fortunes? Will blame for the likely inflationary impact of loose monetary and fiscal policies be attributed to “corporate greed” rather than macroeconomic reality?
Subsequent to current difficulties, I sincerely hope Congress enacts appropriate checks rendering groundless these concerns.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Kudos to president, McConnell
I feel compelled to comment on the cartoon on the Opinion page in the March 25, 2020 edition. One would think from that cartoon that Republicans and Democrats were equally responsible for delay in passing a emergency relief bill Nothing could be further from the truth.
Mitch McConnell had the necessary votes to bring the Senate bill to the floor for debate. Enter San Fran Nan, for whatever reason sticking her nose in the Senate’s business, and Chuckie Schumer.
Among the more odious things Pelosi wanted to insert into the bill:
1. $300,000,000 for “migrant assistance” translation aid to illegal aliens.
2. Federal dollars for abortions, forbidden in current law.
3. Wiping out the debt USPS owes the Treasury.
4. Require airlines to put at least one union rep on their boards of directors.
5. Require every state in the union to accept same day voter registration. Guess which party voter benefits the most from vote fraud?.
6. “Protecting collective bargaining and official time for federal employees,”an unprecedented expansion of union power.
7. Require airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions by 2025. I wonder if that will apply to the 747 Nan uses to shuttle between DC and San Francisco.
8. Expand the use of minority banks and credit unions.
That’s just a short list of the socialist watermelon green garbage Pelosi tried to hold the relief bill hostage for. Kudos to the president and Sen. McConnell for standing firm.
She has backed away for now, but I encourage all voters to remember the Democrat leadership’s reprehensible behavior come November.
Dennis Howell
Archbold
