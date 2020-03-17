Corona reaction is confusing
When government tries to solve a problem, it’s like trying to collect water in a colander. You might get a little water for a little while, but in the end there’s not much there. Government responses to coronavirus have been inadequate and befuddling.
Ohio has banned some, but not all, societal interactions. As I write this, I can go to church, to work, the store, to Toledo or Fort Wayne to shop, and just about anywhere else I want, but I can’t go watch a high school basketball game. Does that make sense?
Schools are out for three weeks. What will kids do while they’re not in school? They’ll be in day care together, or outside playing together, or at the Y, or hanging out. Some parents might even take their kids to Toledo or Fort Wayne to shop, or on vacation. Government half-measures might sound prudent, but unless a universal quarantine is put in place, people are still going to interact and coronavirus is going to spread — just like the flu and the common cold do every year.
What pains me is these ineffective half-measures are hitting high school and collegiate athletes the hardest. Some of these athletes have come to the doorstep of achieving a lifelong dream. Yet the collegiate athletes have been told that their seasons are over. What they’ve worked their whole lives to achieve is being ripped from them, but not by their fellow competitors.
Why can’t March Madness and the NCAA wrestling championships take place with no crowds? If I can still attend my church, why can’t these gifted athletes compete for the prize they’ve sacrificed their whole lives to win? As I write this, high school winter sport championships are “postponed.”
Postponed until when? The OHSAA’s “only immediate family” attendance rule didn’t make sense, but an indefinite postponement seems worse.
My heart breaks for the Napoleon girls basketball community. This team has a once-in-a-lifetime collection of well-coached talent. I hope the OHSAA has the guts to let them play. The sickening part is that this all feels like the leaders putting half-measures in place are trying to save face more than they are trying to save lives, and high school and college kids are suffering the brunt of it.
Jeff Horvath
Defiance
Stop the abortion madness
I just received information from the American Center for Law and Justice that should concern every American. The number of children killed through abortion was up 3.9% over 2018. That is 345.672 citizens who will not have the same opportunity that we will enjoy.
This is immoral as well as murder. I regret that my tax dollars go to Planned Parenthood for this tragedy withut my say. This vile industry is “popping champagne” over its record-breaking year of killing babies.
When will this madness stop? Write your congressman and ask for moral obligation for doing what is right. Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
