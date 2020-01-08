Berm stone policy is ‘suspect’
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s decision to disc/loosen the berm stones at this time of the year is very suspect, and in my opinion disrespectful to the residents of Defiance County.
These loose stones are now going to be thrown into the yards of the county residents requiring days of raking in the spring. Maybe your office employees including yourself should be required to rake them.
Also, there is a definite danger in this practice, that is, if a motorist loses control of their vehicle and hits those loose stones, they may further lose control causing a possible catastrophic accident resulting in severe damages and/or bodily injury.
I realize this procedure in the spring is helpful in the control of weeds.
Please know, the plow drivers are very much appreciated for their tireless efforts keeping our roads clear, but they don’t need people blaming them for the stones in their yards. Thank you for your attention.
Paul Siler
rural Defiance
Choosing life is the right decision
This is an amazing story that absolutely needs to be heard all over the world, especially in northwest Ohio. Every single life is very special to God.
Abortion needs to be abolished. It is an affront to God. J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18. She considered abortion, but after seeing her doctor, she changed her mind.
That baby turned out to be J.K. Dobbins, an outstanding running back for Ohio State University. He scored four touchdowns against Michigan and rushed for 211 yards on 31 carries at the college level. What if Mya had aborted him?
Please be sure of your decisions and its impact on lives in the future.
John Wilson
Archbold
Trump backers know he is ‘corrupt’
Trump campaign associate Carter Page was “spied” upon by the FBI. A two-year investigation by Trump’s Justice Department found “significant errors and omissions” in FISA applications for surveillance of Carter Page but that exhaustive investigations also found no evidence of “political bias or improper motivation.”
Page wasn’t under surveillance because he worked for Trump; he was watched because he kept company with Russian intelligence officers, foreign adversaries known to the FBI working to undermine our system of government.
Trump demand the investigation into the origins of Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe. DOJ inspector Gen. Michael Horowitz issued a comprehensive 434-page report which has been grossly misrepresented by Trump, Fox News and Republican politicians. The report found, “no evidence political bias influenced the decision to open the Russia probe.”
Horowitz determined the starting point for the Russia probe was not the Steele dossier, but U.S. ally Australia’s warning that Hillary Clinton emails were being shopped to Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulus in London.
Russia’s involvement was publicly requested by Trump when he urged, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails ... .” Russia hacked the DNC five hours later backing Trump in a sophisticated “sweeping and systematic fashion.” Russia’s sustained social media efforts are highly successful as Republicans repeat Russian intelligence talking points that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections, not Russia.
Aided by Republicans in Congress, Trump hopes to spin the Horowtiz report into a distraction covering his extortion of the Ukraine for a political hit job on Joe Biden. Trump’s predatory behavior is a 2020 campaign repeat of 2016. Trump’s Republicans attack FBI directors, including Mueller, Comey, McCabe and Wray using he same low-life tactics Trump employs running for office — lies, smears, distraction and Russian intelligence talking points, designed to protect the perp (Trump) by undermining public confidence in our principle law enforcement agency, the FBI.
Donald Trump is corrupt; his backers know it. They don’t support him in spite of his corruption, but because of it, enthusiastically assisting and defending him because they concur with his heinous acts. The reason impeachment is an affront to Trumpers is because Republican politicians and backers are as guilty as Trump. Under law, the getaway driver is just as guilty as the bank robber.
Soon begins the impeachment trial. The foreman of the jury — getaway driver Mitch McConnell, strategizing with the defendant — promises a short trial and speedy acquittal.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
