Lying is wrong
I learned from my parents that lying is wrong. These days, however, I’m asked to blindly accept an ancient but twisted ethic: The means justify the ends. Those who follow this ethic believe that lying is necessary to get ahead. If no one notices or seems to care, this is their proof: Lying doesn’t matter. For those who follow this broken moral compass, truth is power; therefore, lying equals truth.
Lying is evermore wrong. Here is why: In a democracy lying by those in power becomes cataclysmic. Routine lying by this administration, and its sycophantic GOP leaders moves us closer to international crises including wars as well as many domestic crises that go unaddressed. There is no end in sight.
Lying violates a people’s understanding of history, values, and lived experience. Recent examples that come to mind: the conflation of complexity to “----hole countries,” “nice people on both sides,” “invasion of murderers and rapists at our borders,” “a perfect conversation.” For those who swallow these falsehoods whole, prejudices and ignorance remain unchallenged. For those damned by the falsehoods, their lives are diminished by frustration and fear.
Repeated lying undermines trust. Trump has lied 16,000 times while occupying the nation’s highest office. Lying 100 times in successive weeks or 20 times in a single interview no longer makes news. Like the boy who cries wolf, who will believe him if he has a serious truth to speak?
Lying erodes and weakens democracy. An example is the Soleimane assassination. Secretary of State Pompeo neither defines “imminent threat” nor provides evidence and attacks the integrity of those who dare to question him. Lying and cover up has become modus operandi for the GOP leadership. The president has already demonstrated that he can say anything that he wants without reproach from his party. Trump now boasts, “I can do whatever I want.” And indeed, without accountability, he can and will.
Lying undermines the essential foundation of truth and transparency necessary for democracy. It separates the governed from the governing by obscuring common understandings. Rather than seek and work for the common good with standards of accountability, transparency, and evidence, governance becomes a vicious competition with only winners and losers. Without a single vote cast or shot fired, our democracy will fall. Which side are you on? Demand transparency and accountability from our leaders before it is too late. Evidence counts. Truth matters.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Economy isn’t great for everyone
The U.S. government releases monthly employment, business activity, and consumer spending figures detailing that our economy apparently has been on the upswing for a decade. A strong economy we are told. Those in power make happy noises on our behalf.
Let us frame the question more humanely: Strong how? Strong for whom? Strong with what consequences for our children and our planet?
Does it make sense to define a strong economy on these terms:
• fit the economy into a single-month’s frame. What happens over time? In the last 40 years wages have increased 12% and yet employees’ productivity increased by 70%. For nearly half a century, workers have been producing more goods and services while working for less.
• report how many new jobs are created but nothing of whether they offer a living wage. Of the 10 occupations experiencing the highest job growth, six are in low-skill occupations that pay less than $27,000 per year.
• quantify unemployment but ignore quality of work. Workplace studies show employees would like their jobs more for career-advancement opportunities, stable hours, a sense of purpose, the ability to change unsatisfying aspects of one’s employment, and job security than for overall pay. For nearly two in three employees, the non-cash benefits are no better today than five years ago and more than half report their working conditions have worsened.
• celebrate a 10-year long, bullish stock market but say nothing about who profits. In the last 10 years, the percentage of people owning stocks has declined especially among lower-income groups. Stock ownership in a rising market serves to widen the gap between rich and poor.
• welcome GNP growth in our fossil fuel economy but ignore the link between such growth and environmental consequences. More climate change spending on disaster relief and health care might boost GNP, but it’s not the kind of “growth” any community needs.
Defining as “strong” an economy that leaves behind half the nation, and burdens our children with deficits, debt, and environmental disasters is simply wrong. Discerning citizens understand the value of quality of life vs. statistics that only measure growth of money in the pockets of the powerful. Kudos to Sherrod Brown, Marcy Kaptur and the Democratic presidential candidates who understand the difference and do what they can to improve the quality of life for hard-working Americans.
Sheri Baker
Oakwood
A new defense for Trump
Donald Trump’s defenders have come up with a new defense in his recent impeachment trial. It’s called the “so what, get over it” defense. So what if we have perhaps the most corrupt president in the U.S. history, get over it.
I can only hope and pray that the values this country was founded on such as free and fair elections, are not damaged so severely that we still can “get over it.”
Lowell Ricker
Defiance
