Flags should have stayed
On the way home from church on Sunday, Nov. 10, I drove past the St. Isadore (St.Stephens) Church Cemetery on the The Bend Road. My parents are buried there, and I was shocked at what I saw. Every American flag that had been placed beside every veteran buried in the cemetery had been removed! The flags were removed before Veterans Day which was the next day, Monday, Nov. 11
Not believing what I saw, I drove to the Ney Cemetery and found that not one flag had been removed! I had made a promise to my dad years ago that I would not leave his grave without an American flag beside his grave. As a World Ward II veteran my dad deserves to be honored with the American flag at his grave. He now has an American flag at his grave, as promised. All the other veteran graves have none.
Finally, to the person or persons who made the decision to remove and /or participated in the flag removal before Veterans Day, shame on you for showing such disrespect to all the veterans buried In the St. Isadore (St. Stephens) Cemetery.
Bruce Mohley
rural Ney
Hypocrisy on xenophobia
In this column on June 2, a letter writer suggested that writers to this column (and Americans in general) quit calling each other names. This column carried a letter from Tom Steensma on Nov. 6, in which he used the word “xenophobia” to describe anyone who wants to build a boarder wall along our southern boarder.
Xenophobia is the irrational fear or hatred of others. I maintain that our wishes to secure our boarders is not based on hate of anyone!
There is an element of fear, though, because of the almost daily reports of illegal immigrants who have murdered or raped American citizens. Terrorists and MS13 gang members have been found among the caravans storming our boarders. Also, there are human traffickers and drug smugglers in those caravans. Fear of those invading our country is rational.
A respected man once said that people do not build walls because they hate those outside the wall, they build walls because they love the people inside the wall. I believe the wisdom of that statement. It’s why I have locks on my doors, it’s why I had a fence around my back yard when I had young children playing outside and dogs living outside.
I’m willing to believe that is why Nancy Pelosi has a wall around her Nappa Valley vinyard, why the Clintons have a wall around their Chappaqua estate and why the Obamas have a wall around their Washington, D.C., home. Or, would Tom have us believe that those people are xenophobes as well?
Further, I would like to ask Tom if he has locks on the doors to his house. If so, is it because he’s a xenophobe or because he loves the people and things inside his house and doesn’t want outsiders coming into his house illegally?
Another reason to build a southern wall is in order to enforce our laws. Those opposed to the wall also want to eliminate ICE. So, they not only want open boarders, they want no law enforcement org. to catch those who break our immigration laws. Talk about anarchy, those moves would give it to us on a large scale.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Opportunities for changes
“History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
These days we read a lot about the polarization among neighbors and family members: people quarreling over their differing political perspectives. Many use social media to express themselves. Some of us will soon experience this “discussion” at holiday meals. Not much changes. Certainly not many minds.
We all had a real chance to make changes on Tuesday, Nov. 5, yet only 23.8% of registered voters in Defiance County voted. Rather than try to best our neighbors and relatives in argument, how much better would it be to engage in our civic responsibility by informing ourselves about local issues and voting? By expressing ourselves at the polls, we can bring about real change.
When we take the time to read this newspaper, meet candidates, and listen to their ideas, we begin to take responsibility for our communities, our country and our world. We are quick to thank those who serve in the military and rightly so. By comparison the sacrifice we make to vote once or twice a year seems very little. It is our civic responsibility.
To those who voted, thank you. To those who made the time and did the hard work to run for office, thank you for giving us choices when we voted.
Among those choices, three women ran competitive races for elected office in Defiance. All were very qualified with wide experience in their professional careers. I am especially grateful to them for running.
What would happen if our elected and public officials represented more closely the make-up of our population? Are we depriving our community of leadership from a larger pool of talent and losing the fresh perspectives and insights that might arise from underrepresented and talented individuals? I suspect that if our elected and public officials more accurately represented our population, more people might feel empowered and engaged in our communities. Public officials should reflect the community they serve. Let’s make this happen.
We have another opportunity next year. Forms and petitions for candidacy for the 2020 elections are linked to the Board of Election website and the declarations of candidacy for partisan candidates must be filed by 4 p.m. Dec. 18. (https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/elections-officials/forms-petitions)
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
