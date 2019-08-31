Experiences will help on school board
I’m running for the Fairview School Board of Education as a write-in candidate.
Education is the foundation of a functioning society. I want to make sure that our students and our teachers have the resources and the support they need to make achievement reachable. I know that Fairview has a staff of extraordinary people that work hard every day to make sure that students are getting the best services possible. I want to continue that tradition.
I’m a 2018 graduate from Wayne Trace High School and a 2019 graduate of Northwest State Community College. I know what it’s like to be a student in this new age of technology.
I’m proud to say that I have worked with legislators and other government leaders in the state capitol — working with (former) Rep. Tony Burkley and Sen. Rob McColley to campaigning all across the state and country for Gov. John Kasich. I will use those connections to make sure rural school districts aren’t being forgotten.
I’ve spent the last three years working for the Paulding County Juvenile Court and the last two years working for the Paulding County sheriff as a corrections officer. I know what it’s like to work side-by-side with law enforcement as school safety and protecting our kids becomes a major issue.
There are exciting new things happening in this district. I can’t wait to meet more of the great people that make up this community and to earn your vote this November.
Owen Brigner
rural Defiance
Protect people who feed stray cats
I just read about the people in Napoleon that want to stop allowing people to feed the stray cats.
So, in other words they are just suppose to starve to death. The people who dump them off should be the ones in trouble, not the ones trying to help the poor cats.
There are places that fix cats at a low prices, so no excuses. We have rescued many cats because of people dumping them off. It should be a person’s right to feed a stray cat on their own property.
Patsy Glick
Paulding
Things change, but stay the same
Back in the 1950s if you expressed the view that, in light of the horrors of nuclear war, a policy of containment vis-à-vis the Soviet Union was preferable to aggressive engagement, many Republicans and not a few Democrats — too stupid, stubborn, lazy or dishonest to offer a cogent and logical rebuttal — would call you a Communist. They would find support among such obnoxious groups as the John Birch Society who would then seek to make your life miserable.
Today, you may harbor the opinion that differences in measures of success among various immutable categories (racial, ethnic, gender, gender identity, etc.) quite possibly result from biological and/or sociological factors far removed from human prejudice, malevolent or otherwise. And even were this not the case, you point out that variations within said groupings are so substantial as to render absurd any notion of collective obligation or collective entitlement.
Unfortunately, arguing this as a basis of public policy exposes you to the risk of being branded a racist by many Democrats and not a few Republicans too stupid, stubborn, lazy or dishonest to propose a cogent and logical rebuttal. They too would find support among various obnoxious groups seeking to make your life miserable. The Southern Poverty Law Center comes to mind.
The more things change the more they stay the same.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Not spiritual, nor scientific
News reports that President Obama gave permission to U.S. embassies to fly the gay pride flag below the U.S. flag during gay pride month. President Trump courageously denied that practice of insulting God’s social order and the Spirit of Christ, the Messiah, who gave His life on Earth to save God’s social order as the spiritual son of God fathered by the Spirit of God.
The first “earthly” son of God was Adam (1 Corinthians 15:35-58) “the natural man” who was not born of a human woman. But Adam returned to dust by following Satan’s instruction which beings suffering, death and hell.
Jesus the “spiritual man,” a “holy one” born of a human woman, came directly from God’ Spirit. LGBTQ is not from the spiritual law of God that governs earthly humans meaning sacred marriage is not from gay pride.
In reference to the philosophies of free will and determinism my interpretation from the KJV Bible is that God created angels and humans with the power to choose (free will), but the right to choose evil as Satan (the evil one) and some of his “watcher” angels (Daniel 4:13) who choose to rebel against God want to build a kingdom of their own. God is all-knowing. Angels, holy ones and God have superior knowledge to humans over life, death, good and evil, and can use nature’s forces to the limit of what God orders or allows. Angels and holy ones are spirits that can assume the body of humans.
In Genesis, the human Nimrod wanted to build a world kingdom of his own, but offended God, resulting in the confusion of languages and borders of nations. Right now our public schools are ordered to teach “humanist-Satanism” (Genesis 3:5), so students are told their future is not in God’s hands but in their own hands, so suffering is increased and students “don’t have a prayer.”
Scientists who were professing Christians were Bacon, Newton, Locke, Copernicus, Galileo, Kepler, Pascal, Boyle, von Leewenhook, Linnaeus, Herschel, Faraday, Morse, Babbage and Pasteur.
LGBTQ and HIV means marriage? That’s not spiritually or scientifically true.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
The value of conceal-carry
Feelings run high on gun control, and both sides feel strongly about what seems simple to them. John Crisp asks what I would be thinking if I were at Walmart when a shooter is roaming the aisles. That’s easy. I would be thinking “Why don’t I have a concealed-carry?”
Shootings would not be so numerous if those sick people knew there might be guns there. I just shake my head when I enter a building that proudly declares that ‘No guns are allowed.’ Nothing like an invitation.
During Prohibition honest establishments closed while bootlegging was rampant. Take guns away from honest people, the crooks would find them somewhere. I’m for background checks.
Janet Hardy
Defiance
