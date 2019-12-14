Electoral College is a ‘pillar’
The Electoral College is one of the pillars upon which our republic rests. Only a cretin would even consider tampering with, let alone eliminating it.
Were there no compromise between the heavily populated states and those with a small population, by virtue of the Electoral college, there would be no United States. That difference still exists today and only an Electoral College allows for fair representation on the part of the lightly populated states.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
No quid pro quo
In reference to Brian Barnett’s recent letter, all the witnesses did in fact claim there was no wrongdoing by the president and are on videotape stating as such, so it can’t be denied. There was no quid pro quo, and even the president of Ukraine and the country’s ambassador, as well as our own, said the exact same thing. Is he calling them liars now?
If there was any bribery involved, then why was it not included in the fake impeachment charges? Because it didn’t exist. What Barnett refuses to understand, is that the Steele document may have been started by the GOP, but was ended just as quickly. But it was purchased and used to try to destroy President Trump by the Democrats!
Barnett refuses to state what law demands that a president disclose his income tax returns, something even the liberal 9th U.S. District court ruled against. I said the exact same thing when the GOP was demanding that Obama do it.
Everything that Schiff’s “witnesses” spoke about was based on second- and third-hand information. Even our own European ambassador, who was a witness, stated that all of his testimony was his opinion under oath. Just ask any attorney and they will tell you that opinions are not valid in a court of law or in an investigation.
As for breaking with precedent, look no further then the House Democrats who repeatedly violated the rule that allows the minority an extra day of questioning (House Rule 11 clause 2), or HR 308 passed during the Nixon and Clinton impeachments that clearly state the impeachments must start in the Judicial Committee, making Schiff’s committee illegal and unconstitutional.
And yes the transcript is clear, and it clearly shows that Barnett and the other Trump haters dont know what they are talking about as it contradicts them. The president used the word “us” not “me.” This is not a crime no matter how Barnett tries to spin it. The Senate now can vote to void these fake charges, and it will be constitutional and legal.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Impeachment is ‘patriotic’
Does this excuse pass muster: Our president was so dismayed at corruption in the Ukraine, he decided to withhold appropriated funds (our tax dollars) for its military defense?
The undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood had informed lawmakers in May that he “certified that the government of Ukraine has taken substantial actions to make ... institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption [and] increasing accountability.”
This certification was required by law before the release of security assistance.
“Fighting corruption” is the flimsy excuse of criminals caught red-handed by scores of witnesses.
“Fighting corruption” has never been part of the Trump family DNA. To the contrary, it follows the family everywhere: 3,500 lawsuits across 30 years in private business including breaking contracts to workers, ignoring anti-discrimination laws, and conning aspiring students (“Trump University”).
Not yet three years in office, six of Trump’s hand-picked associates have been criminally indicted, found guilty, and sentenced. One after another of his personally appointed cabinet members have resigned under scandal. Foreign money from solicitous foreign leaders pours into the Trump Hotel/DC. His sons’, daughter’s, and son-in-law’s shady, but gainful, business deals are entangled in U.S. foreign policy from Saudi Arabia to China.
Trump has never cared much about corruption anywhere in the world and in the Ukraine, in particular. He has recently tried drastic cuts in a State Department anti-corruption program and reduced anti-corruption funding intended for Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. And when his own Defense Department approved $300 million in military aid because Ukraine had made substantial progress in eliminating corruption, Trump holds up the Congressionally approved aid.
Trump lives off corruption to such an extent that when corruption is threatened, he feels threatened. How else to explain the White House smear campaign against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, after she had courageously and effectively promoted anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine? Ambassador Yovanovitch reminded us of the personal courage of those who truly fight corruption. When the call came removing her from her post, she was attending a memorial for a murdered Ukrainian anti-corruption reformer.
Still believing that anti-corruption measures were the reason Trump sent his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine? The State Department has dedicated professionals for this work. Trump and his loyalists are shamelessly conning our citizenry. Moreover, they are striking at the heart of our democratic institutions by corrupting our nation’s checks and balances. Impeachment is not partisan. It is patriotic.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Many parts to Lake Erie debate
In reference to your recent article about Lake Erie phosphorus, there is a treaty between the U.S. and Canada. It extends to surface waters, creeks, rivers, small lakes and the great lakes in the Great Lakes Watershed (the surface area in the U.S. and Canada where water drains into the Great Lakes). It does not cover groundwater from wells.
Second, the University of Toledo, College of Law has been hosting a “Great Lakes Water Conference” each fall for several years.
Third, the issue of phosphorus in Lake Erie came up several years ago as a cause of the algae bloom in western Lake Erie. In freshwater phosphorus is the bad guy that contributes to the algae bloom. In saltwater the “bad guy” is nitrogen. It’s the cause of a large dead spot in the Gulf of Mexico.
Fourth, most plants need phosphorus to develop and grow. It has been part of the “trace elements” of many fertilizers for over 60 years. It appears that given the vast size of the Mississippi Drainage Basin that the seed companies are developing plants that use more phosphorus and less nitrogen.
Apparently, this is due to pressure to deal with the Gulf dead spot. Several years ago I received phosphorus warnings from the Lake Erie people the same day I received seed catalogues indicating that the new high-yield seeds require more phosphorous.
Fifth, I think the Lake Erie advocates initially believed the problem was fertilizer runoff from northwest Ohio. I don’t think they realized that the Great Lakes Watershed includes northern Illinois and Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Canada. Nor did they realize how far many Michigan cities are behind in sewer plant upgrades (sewage can contain phosphorus).
Sixth, this year’s water conference disclosed several interesting facts: A. A lot of the phosphorus in western Lake Erie is coming down the Detroit River. B. Phosphorous acts differently in different soils. C. Phosphorous “run off” can be highly irregular. Eighty percent of the run off from one farm occurred during three summer days when there were thunderstorms.
Seventh, we need more study to identify the sources of the Lake Erie phosphorous.
Eighth, we need to have more study of how phosphorous can be “washed out” of soils or retained by soils.
I’m not saying we don’t have a problem in western Lake Erie. I am saying that the initial “suspect” is probably not a major cause of the problem, but may be part of it.
James Hitchcock
rural Edgerton
