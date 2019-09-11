Don’t give in to the easily offended

The snowflakes would have you believe that every conservative is a homophobic, racist, fascist. Abraham Lincoln said “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time but you can’t fool all the people all the time.”

Fascism is one of those words the ultra-left likes to hurl about without even knowing its definition. Don’t be fooled! As George Carlin so eloquently put it, “political correctness is fascism pretending to be good manners.”

Use your common sense. Never give an inch to the easily offended. It’s like feeding stray cats.

Wallace Snyder

Hamler

Don’t start problems

On Saturday, Robert Kohl had a very good letter in that was very well written.

Why do some people criticize other people? Probably, they are never happy. Some people just like to start problems.

As I have written before, God always stands beside us.

RoseAnn Kunesh

Defiance

